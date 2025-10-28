If you tend to scrunch your nose at the thought of having lauki (bottle gourd), then you are not alone. Most of us grew up dodging this vegetable at the dinner table because of its bland or bitter taste. Love it or hate it, one thing is for certain – lauki, packed with nutrients and minerals, offers a myriad of health benefits and can be turned into a variety of dishes. But lauki chappal pakoda might not be one of them. Yet, in the world of food experiments, nothing is impossible.





Recently, India's quick-commerce platform Instamart dropped a video on Instagram, offering viewers a peek into this bizarre lauki creation. True to its name, the lauki was carved in the shape of a chappal (slipper), with the vegetable's skin cut into thin stripes resembling straps. In the clip, the woman attached the stripes using toothpicks before dipping the lauki chappal into a besan batter. Next, she deep-fried it in a pan filled with oil until it turned golden-brown and crisp, before transferring the chappal to a plate.





And that was pretty much it. She then sliced the lauki chappal with a fork and knife before dipping a piece into red and green chutneys. The fun text overlay read, “Mummy ke haath ki chappal kha raha hu (I am getting a beating from my mom's slipper).” The note symbolised the humorous cultural trope representing a mother's swift, effective, and often long-distance method of punishing a misbehaving child. “Aur aagaya swaad? (So, did you get the taste of it?)” the caption added.





The video left the internet in splits. So far, it has received 23.6 million views.





“Lowkey the best dish,” admitted a user, seemingly highlighting the benefits of having lauki.





“Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hai (Home-cooked food is always home-cooked food),” noted a foodie.





“Par chappal toh pair ke hote hain (But slippers are meant for the feet),” pointed out another.





“Full marks for creativity,” lauded an individual.





One person dubbed the dish “frying chappal.”





“Too accurate to be fiction,” read a remark.