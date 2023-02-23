There is no dearth of bizarre food experimentation videos on the internet. From ice cream pani puri, kulfi idli to Thums Up pani puri, Dairy Milk omelette and more - we've seen it all! Adding to the list of bizarre food combos, this time it's vada pav pizza. Yes, you read that right! A recent video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows the preparation of this fusion dish. Vada pav is one of the most popular street foods of Mumbai and has a special place in the hearts of many Mumbaikars. Internet users were not quite happy with this bizarre food combination.





In a video, uploaded on Instagram, we can see a man in blue-tinted shades making 'vada pav pizza'. He first takes a couple of buns or pav and tops it with mayonnaise, red sauce, vada, cheese and veggies. He then drizzles an orange-coloured sauce on top, adds jalapenos and bakes the dish in the oven. Once done, he grates a generous amount of cheese and cuts it into pieces to serve. "Bahubali Pizza VadaPav," read the text in the video. Take a look at the full video here:

Since being uploaded, the video has amassed over 981K views, 40.6K likes and hundreds of comments. Vada pav and pizza lovers have cringed after looking at this bizarre food combination and expressed their disgust in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Vadapav is now sada hua (rotten) pav."





"Just why'd someone unnecessarily make something that's already simple yet amazing and accepted wholeheartedly worldwide into something so complicated and not at all worthy. Just why?"





"My Marathi soul has left the world."





"These vloggers and restaurants need to understand, adding capsicum, onion and cheese doesn't make a dish pizza."





"Destroyed the food."





"Disrespecting two different nationalities, two different cuisines, and one beloved blockbuster film franchise, all at once."











What do you think of this vada pav pizza? Would you try it? Do let us know in the comments below.