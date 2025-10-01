We are big fans of Nimrat Kaur and her foodilicious adventures. Whether she's sharing pictures of mouthwatering meals on social media or sharing her diet secrets with fans, we know she is a foodie at heart. Even on International Coffee Day, the actress had something to share. Nimrat shared a string of pictures on Instagram that showed her enjoying her cup of joe on multiple occasions. While the opening frame featured the actress drinking coffee from a huge cup, the following image gave a glimpse into her morning routine.





There were pictures of Nimrat relishing her favourite beverage at home, on set and in restaurants. She tried different versions of the drink, including latte, cold coffee, cappuccino and more. In the caption, Nimrat wrote, "Count the coffees in this post! I did and… I'm not a robot."

Take a look:







This isn't the first time Nimrat Kaur has shared her foodie tales on social media. Back in July, the actress expressed her love for rasgulla in a special manner. She travelled all the way to Kolkata to take a bite of her favourite dessert.





Nimrat shared glimpses of her foodie adventures in the city on Instagram. The video opens with the actress mid-air on a flight to Kolkata, followed by stunning shots of the city's skyline and iconic landmarks like the Victoria Memorial.





The scene shifts to a fast-paced drive through Kolkata's streets before culminating in a sweet moment at a Bengali sweet shop. Nimrat enters the premises and picks up a small bowl holding a single piece of rasgulla. After squeezing out the syrup, she takes a bite of the dessert and claims it to be, "Bestest, best, best!". The side note read, "My idea of soul searching."





What do you think of Nimrat Kaur's foodie escapades? Let us know in the comment section below!