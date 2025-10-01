When visiting a pani puri stall, most of us enjoy the treats quickly and return home with a satisfied smile. But have you ever stopped to think what efforts are necessary to provide this seamless common experience? While the process may seem straightforward, it actually involves many factors. Recently, an X post dissecting the same went viral on social media and sparked a range of reactions and discussions online. X user Mukul Dekhane shared a long post analysing how a pani puri vendor operates in real time and praised the level of skill required for his seemingly "simple" job. He wrote, "The kind of complex thinking a pani puri vendor does daily is mind-blowing."





The X user continued his explanation with an example. He described how most pani puri vendors don't turn away new customers even if their stall is already nearly full. The vendor tries to incorporate the new person into the existing group, although the latter may not be leaving soon. At this point, the vendor must be able to meet the needs of different people at a rapid pace. They have to remember their customisations, which sometimes change midway. They have to ensure a satisfactory experience for every customer. They cannot forget to take payments even if they are in a hurry.

The X user noted, "Take a simple evening at a stall. Six people standing, each on their 5th or 6th puri, some already demanding a second plate. Suddenly, a new customer walks in. Most vendors don't say, "Wait." They just weave the person seamlessly into the cycle. Now imagine the mental math: Remembering who is at which puri. Keeping track of whose turn is next. Managing fresh plates, second plates, and shared plates; all together. Customising taste (extra teekha, more meetha, no aloo, Jain, Swaminarayan). Balancing chutneys, potatoes, and flavoured water so nothing runs out mid-cycle. Handling payments: immediate, delayed, or credit. Running logistics: 'How many plates to sell to survive the day?' And this is just the basic complexity."





The X user expressed a sense of awe about how a pani puri vendor manages to juggle all these aspects with little to no help. There is no technology that can see to the nitty-gritty. "All of it is happening in real time, with no Excel sheet, no CRM, no team, no reminder app. One mistake, and the customer knows instantly," the X user pointed out. He went on to compare the vendor's job with white-collar professions. "We call ourselves multitaskers but lean on reminders, tools, meetings, and buffers. A pani puri vendor doesn't get that luxury. For him or her, complexity is not a skill on the CV; it's survival. The next time you eat pani puri, notice not just the taste but the brilliance of the brain behind it," the X user concluded.

The viral post has led to a lot of discussion on social media. Many X users agreed that pani puri vendors showcase amazing skills. Others felt differently. Read some of the reactions below:

What did you think of this viral post? Do you feel like pani puri vendors deserve more appreciation? Let us know in the comments below.