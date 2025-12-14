Snacking is evolving, and more people are keeping an eye on sugar, calories, and overall wellness. With sugar-free sodas and low-calorie treats, brands are experimenting to give fans their favourite flavours without the extra sugar. And now, Oreo is joining the movement. The cookie giant has announced its latest creation: Zero Sugar Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. While the cookies are set to hit US grocery stores in January 2026, Oreo hasn't shared an exact release date yet, Fox News reported.





The Oreo website was updated on Tuesday with a description of the new cookies. "With Oreo Zero Sugar, you can indulge in the signature Oreo taste now without the sugar," the site reads. "Oreo Zero Sugar offers the classic taste of Oreo, while allowing you to keep your health and wellness goals."





Each pack contains two cookies, which Oreo says helps with portion control while still satisfying a sweet tooth. Two Oreo Zero Sugar cookies have 90 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, and 16 grams of carbohydrates, while a serving of regular Oreos (three cookies) has 160 calories, 7 grams of fat, and 25 grams of carbs.

How Are These Cookies Sweet Without Any Sugar?

Unlike regular Oreos, which pack nearly five grams of sugar per cookie, the new variety has zero grams of sugar. Instead, it uses artificial sweeteners like sucralose and acesulfame potassium (Ace-K). The cookies also include sorbitol, a sugar alcohol naturally found in some fruits, along with maltitol and polydextrose, the latter often used as a source of dietary fibre, as per The Independent.





The new Oreo Zero Sugar has received mixed reactions online:





A user on social media platform X wrote, “Bet they'll taste terrible and be even worse for your health than the ones with actual natural sugar.”

“Reading that ingredient list feels like a chemistry exam I didn't study for,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Now I can eat 15 Oreos guilt-free because technically there is no sugar, just a chemistry lab in every bite.”

On Instagram, several users appreciated the zero-sugar Oreo cookies:





A user commented under a post, "People keep dissing zero sugar stuff, but for people with insulin resistance, it's all we can have. Please let us enjoy our chemicals."





"My diabetic heart is happy," another wrote.





Someone commented, "Yesssss, I'm so glad they're making these now, I can tell my mom about them."





"Hope they eventually do the golden version sugar-free too," a comment read.





This isn't the first time Oreo has gotten experimental. Last month, they launched a limited-edition Oreo Thanksgiving Dinner Cookie Tin, featuring 12 fudge-covered cookies in flavours like Pumpkin Pie, Cranberry Sauce, Sweet Potato, Creamed Corn, Caramel Apple Pie, and even Turkey and Stuffing. The treat was only available online for a short time.