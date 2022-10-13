Actress Pooja Hegde turned 32 on October 13, 2022. Wishes poured in for the actress from friends, family and well-wishers in the industry. Apart from the congratulatory messages, what caught our attention were the delicious cakes that Pooja Hegde cut on her birthday. She enjoyed cutting not just one but three decadent birthday cakes on her special day. Interestingly, she celebrated her birthday on a film set with none other than Salman Khan. The duo is working together on a film named 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and it seemed to be a picture taken on the set of the same film. Take a look at the picture shared by Salman Khan on his official Twitter handle and the one that Pooja Hegde shared on her Instagram handle.

Those who follow Pooja Hegde closely would know that the actress is a huge foodie. Recently, she was seen indulging in a lavish South Indian feast on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. And of course, her birthday had to be filled with foodie delights as well! In the birthday pictures, we could see Pooja Hegde cutting not one or two but three delicious cakes. They seemed to be chocolate truffle in flavour and looked absolutely divine. Salman Khan too was all smiles in the pictures. "On-set birthdays are the best," wrote Pooja Hegde on Instagram.





This is not the only birthday celebration that Pooja Hegde had. At midnight, the actress' friends ordered a wonderful chocolate mousse cake for her. They made her cut it at midnight even though she had an early shoot the next morning! "When you have an early morning shoot but your friends make sure you live every moment of the night. The sleepiest cake cutting ever," wrote Pooja Hegde in the caption of the story. Take a look:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Housefull 4' and even had a role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Mohenjodaro'. Along with the Salman Khan's film, she also has 'Cirkus' lined up opposite Ranveer Singh.