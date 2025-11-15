Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their baby girl on November 15, a date that also marked their fourth wedding anniversary. In a warm message shared on social media, the couple said they were "over the moon" and described their daughter as the greatest blessing in their lives. They had revealed the pregnancy earlier this year, and the birth news quickly drew congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues across the film industry. Farah Khan took to Instagram to congratulate the couple and share photos from their baby shower. She also tagged Huma Qureshi and noted, "luckily we just about did the baby shower in time."





Also Read: Not Pink Or Blue, Masaba Gupta's Baby Shower Menu Was All About 'Biscuits And Caramel' - See Pics





Farah Khan's post also gave us a glimpse of the menu for Patralekhaa's baby shower. It featured a range of chaat items, including pani puri, dahi puri, sev batata puri, Bombay bhel puri and aloo tikki chaat. Apart from these classics, there was a crispy corn basket filled with sweet corn, chopped onion, tomato and pomegranate mixed with spicy and tangy sauces. That's not all. If the guests wanted something more filling, they could also enjoy pav bhaji and chole bhature. For the latter, there were options of kasturi methi bhatura and masala bhatura along with the regular version. Sounds like a delicious feast, doesn't it?

While Farah Khan didn't share a photo of the dishes, she did share other vibrant glimpses of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's baby shower. Take a look below:

The food for Patralekhaa's baby shower was from Kailash Parbat, an iconic Indian brand and restaurant chain known for its North Indian cuisine.





Also Read: Farah Khan Celebrates Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Marriage With A Beautiful Cake