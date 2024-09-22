Director Farah Khan is known for her hilarious foodie videos and lip-smacking recipes on social media. But not just that, the 59-year-old is also known for lauding her friends and family on their life updates and achievements. On September 22, Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video celebrating her friends Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on their marriage. In the video, we can see the newlyweds smiling and cutting a beautiful off-white cake adorned with a big yellow sunflower. The duo can be seen surrounded by a number of friends, including screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, director Sajid Khan, actor Rajkummar Rao, actress Patralekhaa, director Ashutosh Gowarikar, actress Huma Qureshi, actor Saqib Saleem, and more.





But the celebrations did not stop that that moment. The spotlight then fell onto Rajkummar Rao - whose recent film Stree 2 gained a massive box office collection. In the video, the 40-year-old can be seen surrounded by friends and can be seen trying to cut a tray full of modaks. What's more? Among all the cheering for Rao, we can also spot a bowl full of Rasmalai ready to be devoured. If you are thinking that was all, it wasn't. The star group then went on to celebrate their friend, actor and acting coach Rachit Singh's birthday. In the frame, we can see a delicious chocolate cake decorated with two white roses.

Watch the full video below:

This is not the first time that Farah Khan has been seen celebrating her friends' birthdays and achievements. Back in February 2024, the Om Shanti Om director celebrated actress Patralekhaa's birthday with a unique "roast chicken" cake. At the time, Farah revealed that Patralekhaa had specifically asked for this treat from her house for her birthday. Although it wasn't a cake, Khan made sure to make it look like one - topping it with a candle and a cute "happy birthday" banner. Click here to read the full story.





