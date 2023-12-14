Badshah is known to don many hats. The 39-year-old rapper is the 4th most followed Indian artist on Spotify. But the famous singer has also ventured into the business, fashion and philanthropy sectors over the years. Recently, Badshah has announced his maiden investment in the hospitality sector. He is all set to launch three brands - Sago Spice Symphony, Seville and Sidera - in partnership with Babita Puri Gupta and Udayveer Gupta. All three establishments will be located in an expansive 9,000 sq. ft. space in the upscale neighbourhood of Sector 26 in Chandigarh. The team behind the trio have hired promising chefs from across the country to display their talents in whipping up Indian, Lebanese, Continental and Pan-Asian fare.

Sago Spice Symphony is a fine dining restaurant serving Indian cuisine. Diners can feast on desi favourites while appreciating the earthy vibes around them - marked by warm accents, terracotta pottery, cream floral upholstery, glazed tiles, and natural stonework. Signature delicacies include Sona Murgh Kebab, Lagan Ka Murgh, Sago Dal Makhni, and Chupa Rustam Beetroot Kebab.





Seville will be a restaurant-cum-lounge specialising in Continental and Lebanese flavours. The venue boasts an illuminated open-to-sky roof, rustic wooden chandeliers, mosaic flooring and wood-carved murals accentuating the neutral colour palettes. Highlights from the menu include Chicken Krapow Bowl, Edamame Truffle Rice & Burnt Garlic Sauce and Wild Mushroom With Cream Cheese Dimsum.

Sidera will be a Pan-Asian cocktail bar located at a below-ground level. The space is designed to entice young patrons to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind after-hours experience. Expect luxe leather furnishing, textured walls with fluorescent accents, a dune-shaped arched ceiling with glow-in-the-dark stars and a backlit marble and onyx bar. Along with scrumptious bar bites, must-try concoctions from the menu include 'Temple Run', 'Green Velvet', 'Flower Power', 'Paradise Found' and 'Roses In Bloom'.

Sago Spice Symphony and Seville will also be serving expertly crafted drinks. But the one you cannot miss is 'Badshahi' (named after the rapper himself) featuring a blend of milk, rose, gulkand, fresh cream, rim with edible gold flakes.





Regarding the venture, Badshah has said, "My love for gastronomy has been a long-standing one and one of my biggest passions after music is food. I'm extremely excited to embark on this brand-new journey and spearhead it from a city that has given me so much and made me who I am today. The brand's vision is to indulge culinary aficionados seeking an out-of-the-ordinary gastronomical experience."