In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle in India. Whether it's for the sake of animals, the environment, or simply a desire to feel healthier, everyone seems to be jumping on board. The trend towards vegan-friendly choices is evident in the increasing availability of plant-based alternatives and the rise of vegan-friendly dining options across the country. Cricket legend Virat Kohli recently delighted fans by savouring "mock" chicken tikka. In a post on his Instagram stories, he praised the vegan chicken tikka, stating, "You've really nailed this, my God." It's wonderful to see influential figures like Kohli appreciating and promoting plant-based alternatives! Take a look:

Here Are Some Plant-Based Dishes You Must Try:

1. Plant-Based Keema Lasagna

This dish puts a plant-powered spin on the classic lasagna, replacing meat with a flavourful plant-based keema. Picture lentils, mushrooms, or soy seasoned to perfection. Layered between lasagna noodles and topped with dairy-free béchamel sauce, it's a delicious, cruelty-free alternative that captures the essence of traditional lasagna. Perfect for those exploring plant-based eating or anyone seeking a tasty, sustainable meal. Check out the recipe here.

2. Vegan Pasta

Vegan pasta is crafted without eggs or dairy, and the sauce is made from plant-based ingredients such as tomatoes, olive oil, and herbs. Colourful vegetables add both crunch and flavour, and creative options like vegan cheese or plant-based proteins provide an extra taste boost. Click here for the recipe.

3. Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes

Vegan pumpkin pancakes offer a tasty twist on the classic recipe. Made without eggs or dairy, these pancakes derive their fall flavour from pumpkin puree and warm spices. Cooked to perfection, they're fluffy on the inside with a golden-brown exterior. Top them with your favourites, such as maple syrup or nuts, for a delicious plant-based breakfast treat. Recipe here.

4. Vegan Hot Dog

A vegan hot dog is a plant-based rendition of the classic hot dog. Instead of meat, it's crafted from ingredients like soy protein or vegetables, seasoned to perfection, offering a tasty and cruelty-free option. Top it with your favourite condiments, just like a regular hot dog. Perfect for vegans or anyone seeking a delicious plant-based alternative! Check out the recipe here.

5. Vegan Greek-Style Pizza

The crust of the vegan Greek-style pizza is made with simple ingredients like flour and olive oil. Instead of traditional cheese, it incorporates vegan alternatives such as cashew-based tzatziki or vegan feta. Topped with fresh veggies like tomatoes, olives, and spinach, and seasoned with herbs, it's a delicious and cruelty-free twist on the classic Greek pizza! Click here for the recipe.