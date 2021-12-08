We all love getting a glimpse into the love life of celebrity couples. And one such couple from the Indian television industry always inspiring people to believe in happily ever after are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta! The duo met on the set of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh and quickly became friends. Since then, the couple has been inseparable. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in the year 2013. And on 7th December, they completed eight years of their blissful marriage! On their wedding anniversary, they were seen celebrating in a restaurant with a delectable-looking cake.





Whenever it's someone's birthday, anniversary, or any other important occasion, we always want to celebrate with a yummy chocolate cake. Sargun and Ravi, too, celebrated their important day with a drool-worthy chocolate cake.





In a short video posted by Sargun on her Instagram story, she shared a video of them celebrating with a cake. The video begins with Sargun asking Ravi, "Are you ready?" and points towards the cake. Ravi replies by saying, "I am ready, happy anniversary Sargun." Later they both cut the cake and wish each other a happy anniversary. Take a look at the cake here:

Instagram story by ravidubey2312

If this cake is making you crave for some of that chocolaty goodness, then we have just the recipe you need to make something like this at home. So here we bring you an easy and quick chocolate cake recipe that you can whip up with only three ingredients! Yes, you read that right! Find the recipe below:

Here's How To Make An Easy Chocolate Cake:

In this recipe, all you need to do is take a bowl and add bananas, peanut butter, and cocoa powder and mix it all well. Then grease a baking mould and pour the batter into it. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius and bake until the inside is done. When it's finished, set it aside to cool to room temperature. Decorate the cake with melted chocolate and enjoy!





Make this easy and delightful cake, let us know how you liked the taste of it!