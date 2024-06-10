Bliss restaurant, located in Florissant, Missouri, USA, has made headlines recently for its unique age requirement for entry. Only women above 30 and men above 35 can enter this establishment, according to its rules. As per a Facebook post (shared on its own handle), this age limit has been put in place to "ensure a grown and sexy atmosphere" and "maintain a sophisticated environment," among other reasons. The post provides further details about this unconventional decision. It has sparked a debate of sorts online.

Also Read: Viral: Indian Restaurant Lets Minneapolis People Try Pani Puri, Leaves Them "Speechless"





The notice on Facebook reads, "As a Black-owned business, Bliss Caribbean Restaurant is dedicated to providing North County with an upscale dining experience. To ensure a grown and sexy atmosphere, we require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men. This policy helps us maintain a sophisticated environment, uphold our standards, and support the sustainability of our unique ambience.

Why This Matters:

Atmosphere: Creates a mature and relaxed environment for all guests.

Quality: Allows us to focus on providing exceptional service and a memorable experience.

Sustainability: Ensures our restaurant remains a premier destination for those seeking an upscale Caribbean dining experience.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bliss Restaurant



Also Read: Woman Gets Warning Mail From HR For Stealing "Coffee Pouches, Sugar Sachets And Maggi" From Office Pantry

In the comments, people were rather divided about this policy. Some asked if the restaurant would make an exception for those who simply wanted to try the food. A few were against it for other reasons. However, several users wrote encouraging remarks to support and praise the move. Check out some of the reactions from Facebook below:





"Love the age requirement please don't get rid of it."





"Anybody upset just doesn't understand what's happening with these businesses being torn up by the younger crowd."





"I understand and I cooperate. Can't wait to visit."





"I'm not 35 but I am sophisticated and mature on most days lol. A brother just wanna try the food."





"I wish more restaurants/lounges had age requirements like this."





"Some older people don't know how to act as well, unfortunately."





"This is great no need to feel any way about it. If you don't fit the age group there are other options really more than our age group has. I hope they continue & have much success."





What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Watch: This Doctor's "Zero Waste" Wedding Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons