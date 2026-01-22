From eating out occasionally to whipping up delicious dishes at home, Shefali Shah often shares her culinary moments on social media. Recently, Shefali shared a fun video on Instagram where she attempted to make a charcuterie board but struggled to pronounce the word "charcuterie" correctly. She later corrected herself and proudly flaunted her finished charcuterie platter to her followers.





She starts by placing cheese blocks on a wooden platter, which was already decorated with some strawberries and grapes. She also adds a batch of fresh berries, sliced fruit, grapes, and pickles to fill empty spaces and add colour. In between, she sweetly interacts with her dogs and feeds them some cheese.





After adding a bunch of crackers to the platter, the actress announces that her charcuterie board is ready to devour. The spread looks almost too beautiful to eat, but it is definitely worth savouring.





Watch the video here:

What is a charcuterie board?

A charcuterie board is an appetiser platter featuring an assortment of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, bread, fruits, nuts, spreads and pickles. They are arranged aesthetically on a board for easy grazing, popular for parties and gatherings. While charcuterie historically meant just prepared meats, modern boards combine meats with complementary sweet and savoury items for varied flavours and textures.





Shefali Shah's nostalgic eats





Earlier, Shefali Shah shared some of her favourite childhood eats in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture that featured a range of candies and street-side treats, the actress wrote, "There is food to eat and survive, and then there is food that not only satiates my tummy but also my soul. Like the kaccha kairi and kamrak with black salt that the bhaiyya sold outside school, which left my voice hoarse but was absolutely worth it. The coolness that came with holding a phantom cigarette, which was not 'sehat ke liye haanikaarak' at all." Read the full note here.





What do you think of Shefali Shah's culinary moments? Let us know in the comments section below.