A post on X has sparked concern among regular buyers of Milky Mist paneer after a user claimed that two different packets from the brand appeared puffed despite having several days left before expiry. On March 3, the user, @drsunita02, shared images and details of her experience, prompting questions about product safety and possible spoilage.





In her post, she wrote that the Milky Mist High Protein Paneer she purchased was puffed up even though the expiry date was two weeks away. She added that the same issue occurred with a regular Milky Mist paneer pack bought days earlier, which puffed despite having ten days left before expiry. According to her account, the product was bought and refrigerated within 15 minutes, suggesting that the cold chain was not broken. She also mentioned buying cheese and tofu in the same trip - both of which remained normal - raising further doubts about why only the paneer packets showed signs of spoilage.





Watch the full post below:

Milky Mist Responds to the Complaint





Following the post gaining attention, Milky Mist responded through its official X handle. They wrote:





“Hello Sunita Sayammagaru, we regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your contact details for our team to get in touch with you.”

Several other users chimed in to point out similar issues faced by them when it comes to Milky Mist products.





One user wrote, “Looks like a floatation device”











Another user wrote, "I bought this once. It was very rubber like. Discarded the brand since then. Only buy their probiotic dahi, which I then put in a hung curd maker.”











A third user commented, “Milky mist I feel every product is fake.. even their curd doesn't turn yellow or give the water like any curd..”











“Puffing is indication of something going wrong possibly in cold chain management and spoiled contents. Avoid buying and consuming the same. Retailer is supposed to keep it aside and ensure disposal,” commented another user.





Another user pointed, “I have found Milky mist paneer faulty each time. Bought only a couple of times. Then switched to fresh paneer. Someone makes at home near my house. A lot of difference in store-bought and home-made. Just like curd.”











