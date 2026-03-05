AI bots replacing several human-facing jobs and customer service roles is no longer unheard of. From navigating maps to handling grievances, customers now often have to deal with AI-generated responses, many of which leave issues unresolved. One such ordeal was recently shared by Zomato customer Nalini Unagar, a food blogger, in an elaborate post on X (formerly Twitter). She explained that she had ordered several items from the platform, but many of them were missing from the delivery. However, when she tried reaching out to customer service, the AI responses failed to provide the required assistance. She shared screenshots of her conversation with Zomato's AI bot, adding, "After AI, the chat support system has gone from bad to worse."





When she informed the bot that some items were missing or incorrect, Zomato's AI assistant asked, "What best describes the issue with your order?" Even after she clarified, "I have received an incorrect order," the response she got was, "Oops! We are sorry about that. We would require some more details to resolve your issue quickly. Can you send us a picture of your order as you have received it? We will use it to resolve your issue with the restaurant."





Also Read: Delhi Restaurant Claims Zomato Is Blocking Orders During Peak Hours; CEO Reacts

Despite sending pictures and repeatedly noting that the support was unhelpful, the AI bot still failed to offer a solution and merely stated that it would perform better the next time.

Check out the X post below:

Someone from Zomato Care's official handle responded to the situation, writing, “Hi Nalini, please share your order ID via DM so we can check this.”

The Zomato customer's ordeal resonated with many people on the internet, who began sharing their own experiences with the platform.





Reacting to the post, one user said, "It is an abomination. On my daughter's birthday, I ordered a cake at 11 PM so it would arrive before midnight. The delivery person ran away with my food. It was supposed to come from 1 kilometre away, but the driver went 35 kilometres in another direction, while the AI bot kept saying the driver was moving and that the order would arrive shortly."

Another user added, "My experience today: Order ID 7859605768 via Zomato. The original delivery time was shown as 50 minutes, but the order was running very late. The Zomato Care team promised action or compensation once the order arrived. Interestingly, when the order finally did arrive (late, of course), it was marked as delivered, and there was no way for me to reopen the chat for compensation."

"The cost of all of us being silent is leading to what will be shared shortly. I hope everyone reads this and stands together against any and all online silencers," read a comment.

A person elaborated, "The worst thing I dislike about any company is when they rely on bots and give automated replies while we are facing a serious issue, which only doubles our anger. We ask one thing, and the bot responds with something completely different. They cannot even hire one proper customer service executive."





Also Read: Doctor Flags 'Puffed' Milky Mist Paneer Packets Weeks Before Expiry; Company Responds

What do you think about the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.