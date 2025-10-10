Karva Chauth is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals. It is observed by married women who keep a fast for the long life of their husbands. Traditionally, the fast begins at sunrise and lasts till the moon appears in the night sky. Much like everyone else, some of our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also observing Karva Chauth today, October 10. Shilpa Shetty has shared some glimpses of her at-home festivities through Instagram Stories.

One of the pictures that grabbed attention displayed a vibrant sargi spread, prepared by healthcare and wellness expert Kiran Bawa. Sargi is a traditional pre-dawn meal that women eat before beginning their fast. It typically includes fruits, dry fruits, and sweets for sustained strength and energy.

Shilpa Shetty's wholesome sargi menu comprised a plate filled with dates and crispy and flaky soan papdis. In another well-decorated bowl, there was an assortment of fresh fruits, including grapes, apples, pomegranates, pears, oranges, and guavas. The side note read, "Karva Chauth. Thank you, Kiran Bawa, for my Sargi."





Check out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story below:

The first meal after a day-long Karva Chauth fast carries comfort and celebration. Here are 5 dishes that are an integral part of the thali.

1. Kachori

The crunchy and flavourful bite of kachoris, stuffed with spicy aloo and matar fillings, is simply irresistible. They're often served with a potato curry.

2. Poori

Golden, deep-fried, and fluffy pooris prepared with wheat flour and semolina, paired with aloo curry or chole, are definitely a festive staple.

3. Dal Makhani

Nothing compares to the deliciousness and comfort of buttery, slow-cooked urad dal, consumed with jeera rice or naan after not eating for the whole day.

4. Amritsari Pindi Chane

A classic, peppery chickpea dish simmered in a tomato-onion base is the perfect dish to break the fast, offering a burst of flavors to rejuvenate you.





5. Kheer

Break your fast on a sweet note with some mouth-watering rice pudding, infused with the goodness of milk, raisins, and cardamom, topped with almonds.

Savour these traditional dishes and make your Karva Chauth celebration even more special with loved ones.