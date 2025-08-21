McDonald's, one of the world's largest fast-food chains, was founded in 1940 as a hamburger stand by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald. However, it was Ray Kroc who bought the rights to the business concept in 1961 and expanded it globally. Today, the company has over 40,000 restaurant locations worldwide, with around a quarter of them in the US.





McDonald's entered the Indian market on October 24, 1996, with its first restaurant in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The launch was a significant milestone for the company, marking its entry into a diverse and complex market. To cater to local tastes and preferences, McDonald's introduced a range of vegetarian options and adapted its menu to suit Indian palates.





Also Read: "Calorie Paglu Friend": Funny Sketch About Health-Conscious Foodies Goes Viral

An old video from the outlet's launch recently surfaced online. Originally shared on YouTube by the American news agency AP, the clip captures the hustle and bustle of the capital city. Madhurima Bakshi, wife of then Delhi Managing Director Vikram Bakshi, inaugurated the first Indian McDonald's restaurant in the traditional way. McDonald's International Vice President, Steve Simpson, also attended the event in Delhi. In his speech, he said, "This represents a milestone for the McDonald's Corporation, inasmuch as this is the first restaurant in our system that will not sell beef and will have a dedicated vegetarian menu."

Watch the video here:







McDonald's restaurants in India are owned and operated by Hardcastle Restaurants. The company has a Master Franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA and has been the custodian of the brand since its inception in 1996. HRPL is a direct subsidiary of Westlife Development Limited (WDL). It currently operates over 300 McDonald's restaurants across 42 cities and 11 states in West and South India.





Also Read: This 'No-Menu' Restaurant In Florida Serves Only Three Items - But Diners Don't Mind

Today, McDonald's is one of the top quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains in the country. The brand has come to represent good-quality, reasonably priced fast food. As of 2024, the company generated revenue of 22 billion USD in India, reported Flora Fountain.