In a world where pizza is love and burgers are life, we have all got that one friend who is obsessed with counting every single calorie. Now, a hilarious sketch about a calorie-conscious friend has gone viral on social media. The internet cannot get enough of its relatable humour, poking fun at the quirks of having a friend who is always crunching numbers instead of just enjoying food.





The clip opens with two friends sitting in a car as one suggests ordering chole bhature for dinner. The other rebukes the idea and reminds his friend of the high-calorie count of the dish. In the next scene, the same friend complains that he can not breathe because his daily step count is still incomplete.





Further in the video, the friend is seen counting the calories of everything he eats. He claims to be following a "calorie deficit" diet and "intermittent fasting." However, the facade crumbles when he is caught sneaking junk food while hiding from his friends, revealing the hilarious hypocrisy behind his strict health regimen.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video in the comments:





One user wrote, "You cheated at last." Another added, "Real Delhiites don't look at calories."





Someone commented, "I have not completed all 10k steps was too real, man."





"Literally me," remarked a user. "Where's the lie?" read a comment.





Can you relate to this viral sketch, too? Let us know in the comments section below!