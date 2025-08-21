Do you ever open a restaurant menu and find decision fatigue setting in? As enticing as the dishes may sound, do you feel overwhelmed by the vast array of options available to choose from? If so, you may be interested in learning about a unique type of 'no-menu' restaurant in Miami, Florida. 3190, located in Coconut Grove, is a no-frills establishment centred around the simple, flavourful and generous ethos of Italian hospitality. Since opening its doors last month, it has already created a buzz mainly due to its choice to do away with a conventional menu.





3190 serves only three items: one savoury (lasagna), one sweet (tiramisu) and one main type of drink (wine). Its signature offering is called "Si Papa," a classic Bolognese home-style lasagna. It is named in honour of executive chef Giulio Rossi's daughter, who would always respond in the affirmative when asked if she wanted more of her father's dish ("Si Papa" means "Yes, Dad"). A vegetarian alternative, featuring pesto, peas, and green beans, is available too. Apart from this choice, the only other choices diners have to make are which wine to order (from a limited list) and how much of the tiramisu they should enjoy.







3190 promises an intimate ambience, since it can seat only 24 guests at a time. There is neither a reservation system nor a delivery option. The lasagna is priced at $15 (approx Rs 1,300), and the dessert at $9 (approx Rs 780). The restaurant continues service until its dishes are sold out. It is located near Cotoletta, an Italian bistro helmed by the same hospitality group as 3190. Cotoletta's USP is also centred on a single main dish, but it provides multiple choices for sides and desserts.