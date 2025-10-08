For years, the white-chocolate coconut bundt cake gifted by Tom Cruise has been a coveted holiday treat across Hollywood, symbolising both exclusivity and festive cheer. But this season, the cake has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on the famous dessert, citing undeclared allergens that could pose serious health risks. It is made by Doan's Bakery in California and sold nationwide through Goldbelly. It is now often dubbed the "Tom Cruise cake".





On October 1, 2025, the FDA announced a voluntary recall of the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake as well as a Carrot Bundt Cake from the same bakery. They were found to contain undeclared milk and undeclared wheat: two allergens that can provoke severe or life-threatening reactions in sensitive individuals.

What Sparked The Recall

According to the recall notice, the issue emerged from a facility inspection carried out by regulatory authorities. During that routine check, officials determined that the labelling on these cakes did not adequately disclose the presence of milk and wheat. Because the bakery sells these items nationwide via Goldbelly, the distribution window is broad: the recall covers all units shipped between June 1, 2025 and September 24, 2025.





Doan's Bakery responded by voluntarily initiating the recall and updating the labelling on its product lines to reflect the allergens properly. The FDA has advised that anyone with sensitivity to wheat or dairy should not consume the affected cakes and should contact Goldbelly or the bakery for further assistance.





As per the latest reports, no adverse reactions or illnesses linked to the recall have been confirmed. But for those with celiac disease, lactose intolerance, or severe allergies, the possibility remains serious.





The Origins Of The "Cruise Cake" Tradition

The White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake gained its celebrity status largely through Tom Cruise's annual holiday ritual. The actor sends the cake, often wrapped in festive packaging, to a star-studded list of recipients, including Kristen Dunst, Angela Bassett, Tom Hanks, and Rosie O'Donnell. The bakery itself is a family-run operation headed by Karen Doan, who has spoken in past interviews about how the cake's celebrity connection took on a life of its own. Recipients often post their cake unboxings or holiday surprises on social media, further amplifying the mystique. In essence, a dessert became both a holiday tradition and a token of insider status.





Because of this aura, the cake has also commanded a premium price when sold online. Via the mail-order platform Goldbelly, the coconut cake has retailed for around $110 (approx. Rs 9,700). The carrot cake sells for about $106 (approx. Rs 9,400).

Doan's Bakery faces the task of restoring consumer confidence. The label corrections may solve the technical cause, but the perception risk lingers. Will consumers trust the bakery again? Will the cake's mystique be dimmed by caution? Even items associated with glamour must live up to standards of food safety.