As 2026 begins, India is buzzing with flavors and festivities. From bustling metros to serene hill towns, food festivals are taking center stage, offering endless options for every palate. These events aren't just about eating-they're a celebration of culture, creativity, and community. Picture vibrant stalls, sizzling street food, gourmet innovations, and regional delicacies all under one roof. Whether you're a die-hard foodie or just looking for a fun weekend plan, these festivals promise unforgettable experiences. They showcase the country's rich culinary heritage while embracing modern trends, making them the perfect way to kick off the new year. Ready to explore? Here's your guide to the most exciting food festivals happening across India in 2026.





New Delhi:

Saraswat Flavours of the Konkan with Chef Gauri Apte at K3, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

K3, New Delhi's food theatre, brings the nuanced flavours of India's Konkan coast to the capital with Saraswat Flavours of the Konkan, a limited-period culinary showcase curated by renowned Saraswat cuisine specialist Chef Gauri Apte. At K3, guests are welcomed with subtle Konkan-inspired decor, a soft Konkani playlist, and refreshing kokum-based beverages, setting the tone for the culinary journey ahead. The buffet features vegetarian classics such as Dalitoy, Tondli Bhaat, Tendlya - Mooga Ghashi, and Ukde Tandalachi Bhakri, alongside coastal seafood like Sungta Hooman, Tisrya Masala, Rawas Alle-Kadle Curry, Bombil Hirwa Curry, and a curated fish fry selection.

When: Tuesday, 21 January to Sunday, 25 January 2026

Where: JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity



YouMee Introduces Its Winter Ramen Festival Across India

This winter, YouMee brings comfort, warmth and authentic Japanese flavours to the table with the launch of its Ramen Festival, starting 15th January across all YouMee outlets pan India.

The festival menu features a diverse selection catering to both vegetarians and meat lovers. Highlights include the Exotic Mushroom Ramen, a rich coconut-based broth layered with assorted mushrooms and subtle heat; Koji Tofu Ramen, packed with seasonal greens and miso-marinated tofu; and Vegan Soya Ramen, offering bold flavours with roasted peppers and preserved chilli. Non-vegetarian options include the comforting Poached Egg Ramen, flavourful Chicken Tsukune Ramen with tender meatballs, the aromatic Five Spice Chicken Ramen, indulgent Shoyu Bacon Ramen, fiery Tantanmen Ramen with chilli and sesame notes, and the robust Spicy Lamb Ramen, perfect for winter cravings.





When: Starting 15th January

Where: Pan India

Photo: YouMee







Mumbai:

The Gathering Edition 02 Brings an Immersive Feast of Food, Art & Ideas to Mumbai's Mukesh Mills

The Gathering, a groundbreaking three-day immersive festival, returns for its second edition from January 16-18, 2026, at Mumbai's storied Mukesh Mills. At the heart of The Gathering are five exclusive pop-up restaurants, each a chef x artist collaboration serving as a culinary manifesto. These temporary dining experiences move between fine dining and spirited experimentation, forming the focal point of The Gathering's gastronomic vision. Each collaboration interprets themes of Conservation, Innovation, and Exploration through food and design.





The confirmed chef-and-artist pairings for Edition 02 include:





1. Chef Ralph Prazeres with artist Ankon Mitra





2. Chefs Doma Wang & Sachiko Seth with architect Udit Mittal





3. Chef Bawmra Jap with photographer Pablo Bartholomew





4. Chef Niyati Rao with designers Abraham & Thakore





5. Chefs Priyam Chatterjee & Rishabh Seal with art studio Too Odd (Akshita Garud)





These collaborative restaurants, open for limited lunch and dinner seating each day, offer guests radically different cuisines and concepts, each telling a story on the plate and beyond.





When: January 16-18, 2026

Where: Mukesh Mills, Colaba, Mumbai











The St. Regis Mumbai Unveils SALUD: A Global Toast to World-Class Mixology

Elevating the art of the cocktail to a global stage, The St. Regis Mumbai introduces SALUD, a sophisticated new mixology series that brings together some of the world's most celebrated bars and bartenders for immersive, one-of-a-kind takeovers.





The inaugural edition of SALUD sets the tone with an exceptional opening act. Guests can expect an elegant convergence of Japanese precision and contemporary cocktail artistry, as Bee's Knees presents a thoughtfully crafted menu that reflects its Kyoto roots while engaging with the cosmopolitan spirit of Mumbai. Set against the intimate, design-forward ambience of Koishii / By The Mekong, the experience promises to be both immersive and indulgent.

Salud Series at The St. Regis Mumbai

Series: Bee's Knees, Kyoto

Date: 10th January & 11th January 2026

Venue: Koishii/ By The Mekong

Time: 7.30 PM





Series: 1930 Cocktail Bar, Milan

Date: 17th January, 2026

Venue: Sahib Room & Kipling Bar

Time: 7.30 PM





Series: To Infinity And Beyond

Date: 30th January, 2026

Venue: Koishii/ Koi Bar Taipei

Time: 7.30 PM





Series: Opium Bar, Bangkok & Ms. Raiza Carrera

Date: 31st January, 2026

Venue: Koishii / Koi Bar

Time: 7.30 PM





Series: Brujas, Mexico

Date: 20th Feb, 2026

Venue: Koishii / Koi Bar

Time: 7.30 PM





Series: Slice Of Life, Toronto

Date: 27th February 2026

Venue: Koishii / Koi Bar

Time: 7.30 PM





Series: Bar Libre, Tokyo

Date: 16th March 2026

Venue: Koishii / Koi Bar

Time: 7.30 PM





Where: The St. Regis Mumbai

Photo: The St. Regis Mumbai

Winter Harvest Feast at The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Winter at The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, arrives with a table full of comfort, colour, and character. The Winter Harvest Feast is a seasonal celebration that brings together farm-fresh winter produce, slow-cooked favourites, and rustic global flavours, designed to be savoured at an unhurried pace. Think nourishing ingredients, earthy textures, and dishes that feel familiar yet thoughtfully elevated.





The Winter Harvest Feast features a generous spread of Murgh Zafrani Tikka, Beetroot and Carrot Tikki, brown rice pilaf, and more, each dish celebrating the true essence of the season. Rooted in honest flavours and mindful indulgence, the experience is all about the simple joy of eating well.





Whether it's a relaxed afternoon by the sea or an evening spent lingering over good food and great company, the Winter Harvest Feast is winter dining at its most soulful, where every bite feels like a warm pause in the middle of the city.





When: Till 31st January 2026

Where: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach











Saffron Unveils An Enchanting Winter Menu At JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

As winter settles softly across the North, it brings with it a familiar sense of warmth and nostalgia, the glow of early sunsets, the comfort of shared meals, and the lingering aroma of slow-cooked winter classics. At Saffron, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu's distinguished Indian specialty restaurant, this cherished seasonal spirit comes alive through an enchanting Winter Menu.





The experience begins with soul-warming soups such as the Zaffarani Mutton Paya Shorba, enriched with Kashmiri saffron and Tellicherry peppercorns, and Phallo Ka Shorba, made from locally sourced sherbet berries and a house blend of spices, offering a vibrant tribute to winter's restorative flavours. Starters celebrate both tradition and innovation, from the Jimikand Ke Galouti crafted with purple yam and house-pounded garam masala, and the delicately textured Pani Phal Ke Kebab made with fresh water chestnuts, to robust non-vegetarian signatures including Gosht Pathar Ke Kebab and the fiery Murgh Angar crafted with cage-free chicken and artisanal spice blends.





The main course highlights timeless northern winter favourites reimagined with elevated culinary craftsmanship. Vegetarian offerings include the aromatic Katahal Rogan Josh prepared with seasonal jackfruit, yogurt and cinnamon, alongside the quintessential Sarson Ka Saag featuring freshly pounded mustard leaves and cumin. For non-vegetarian indulgence, Mutton Subz Degh blends prime cuts of mutton with root vegetables and whole spices, while Mahi Kofta Kailya brings together Indian salmon in dumpling form, simmered in an onion-curd gravy infused with indigenous yellow chilli. Accompanying the spread are winter essentials including - Sagpaita Ki Dal, a hearty lentil preparation rooted in Lucknowi tradition, Methi Dana Ka Pulao enriched with ghee-tempered basmati rice, and a decadent Gosht Paya Biryani, slow-cooked with trotter broth and aromatic spices. Traditional breads such as Makki Ki Roti and saffron-laced Shirmal complete the culinary experience.





No winter celebration is complete without a sweet finale, and Saffron presents the season's most beloved classic, Gajar Ka Halwa which is crafted using locally sourced red carrots, reduced milk, Kashmiri saffron and toasted nuts, offering a warm and indulgent close to the meal.





When: 1st January, 2026 - 31st January, 2026

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Photo: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Hyderabad:

Chef Raghavan Brings the Heart of Madurai to the Table at Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad

Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad invites guests to experience the rich, soulful flavours of Tamil Nadu with an exclusive Madurai Pop-Up by Chef Raghavan, a limited-period dinner showcase celebrating the culinary heritage of Madurai. Curated as a warm, immersive evening, the pop-up features a specially designed set menu along with a la carte options, complemented by special cocktails and in-house music.





Guests are welcomed with a traditional Sangu Poo Sarbath, followed by flavour-packed beginnings such as Puli Inji topped Vadagam. The menu unfolds with soulful broths including Murungai Ilai Rasam and Nenjelumbu Rasam, leading into a generous spread of appetisers such as Poricha Kozhi, Madurai Kola Urundai, Vanjaram Kal Varuval, and vegetarian favourites like Beetroot Kuzhi Paniyaram and Thengaai Podi Idly.





The main course highlights Madurai's celebrated rice preparations and gravies, including Chettinad Biryani, Nei Mandi Sadam, Vadicha Soru, and robust curries such as Manathakkali Karuveppilai Kuzhambu, Kari Perattal, Aatu Kaal Paya, Naatu Kozhi Curry, and Yera Rasa Podi Kuzhambu. House-made breads like Madurai Parotta, Simmakal Kari Dosa, and Kothu Parotta complete the experience. Desserts offer a nostalgic finish with Kavuni Arisi Halwa, Pazha Payasam, and the iconic Jigarthanda.





When: 8 January to 11 January

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad



Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad Presents 'Odian Odyssey' - A Celebration of Authentic Flavours of Odisha

Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad brings the soulful flavours of eastern India to the city with Odian Odyssey, a limited-period culinary showcase celebrating the rich and diverse food traditions of Odisha.

Curated by MasterChef Smrutisree Singh, Odian Odyssey offers an authentic exploration of Odia cuisine, rooted in regional ingredients, traditional techniques, and time-honoured flavours. Known for her deep understanding of Odisha's culinary heritage, Chef Smrutisree has crafted a special menu that reflects the simplicity, balance, and cultural depth of the state's food, bringing lesser-known regional preparations to the forefront.





The experience is complemented by the hotel's existing beverage offerings and enhanced with live music, creating a relaxed yet immersive lunch setting. From comforting classics to thoughtfully prepared signature dishes, the showcase promises a true taste of Odisha, presented with warmth and authenticity.





Where: Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad

When: Friday, 23 January to Sunday, 1 February





Maharashtrian Comfort Food Evenings at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad

Home chef Swati Mawlankar from Pune makes her debut pop-up appearance at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad. Kick off 2026 savouring genuine Maharashtrian cuisine at Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad. This special four-day event delivers authentic flavours from across Maharashtra, crafted by home chef Swati Mawlankar-celebrated in the city for her handmade modaks during Ganesh Chaturthi. Her menu captures Maharashtra's vibrant food traditions with comforting, family-style dishes. Begin with crispy sabudana vada, fragrant kothimbir vadi, and batata vada, plus specialties like kachori, bakarwadi, and zesty thecha.





Vegetarian stars include matki usal and bharli vangi; non-veg options feature fiery Kolhapuri chicken, mutton, and Konkani prawns, served with masala bhath and cooling koshimbir raita. Adding to that are fresh thalipeeth and pithla bhakri live counters for that true home vibe. No Maharashtrian feasts skip puran poli-enjoy modak, shrikhand with poori, and orange burfi. Ganesh Chaturthi favourites arrive early this year.





When: January 7-10, 2026

Where: Mazzo Rooftop Bar, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad

Photo: Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad









