Imagine sipping a steaming cup of coffee mixed with brandy while being surrounded by snow-covered mountains. A content creator recently shared one such glimpse of trying this unusual combination at Zero Point in Sikkim. In the popular high-altitude destination that offers breathtaking landscapes and chilly weather, the hot coffee mixed with brandy is a warming twist to the mountain experience.

The video showed two content creators, bundled up in puffer jackets, introducing the “must-try” experience. They stood outside a small wooden stall, where a local vendor poured steaming coffee into a paper cup that already had brandy in it and mixed the two right there on the counter. On the counter of the shop, bottles of Old Monk, Honey Bee, and Mansion House were put on display.

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The creator sipped the popular local winter drink while walking through the snow-covered mountain terrain, with snow falling around.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator wrote, "Must-try experience in Sikkim.”

The video attracted chatter from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences with the local drink.

“It does not taste good and gives a weird feeling,” one user wrote. “It tastes horrible,” another agreed.

“I experienced this in Lachung last year, and I really miss it now,” an individual shared. “Been there, done that, Zero Point,” another added.

“It tastes bad, but anything hot out there will be pleasing to your throat. So yeah, why not? You can try normal tea or coffee. It tastes much better than this drink, to be honest,” one of them wrote.

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