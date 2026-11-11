Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are all set to tie the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece today. No wedding celebration is complete without a memorable feast.





For their special day, the couple have chosen Arusuvai Arasu to cater all meals during the festivities, including their traditional Tamil engagement ceremony held yesterday, sources told NDTV.





Arusuvai Arasu is well known for catering high-profile weddings and celebrity events in Chennai. Guests at the wedding will be served traditional Tamil food, according to sources. The feast will include a lavish Tamil Brahmin vegetarian meal with lots of sweets.

Sources add that the caterer served an elaborate lunch and dinner during yesterday's celebrations, and expectations are high for today's wedding feast.





While the final menu has not been revealed, a traditional Tamil wedding meal typically features rice served with sambar and rasam, along with a variety of vegetable preparations, accompaniments, curd and desserts, traditionally presented on a banana leaf.





Arusuvai Arasu is known for its wide variety of dishes and traditional pure vegetarian food. Along with the classic banana-leaf dining experience, the caterer also offers buffet-style service. Their filter coffee, served in a traditional davara-tumbler set, and live dosa counters are especially popular at events. Arusuvai Arasu also catered Anirudh's star-studded Navaratri celebrations earlier this year.





Also Read: Why Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Have Chosen Greece For Their Wedding

About Arusuvai Arasu

Arusuvai Arasu Caterers is one of Chennai's best-known catering brands, with a legacy spanning more than seven decades. The company is particularly renowned for its South Indian wedding feasts and event catering services.





Its name comes from the Tamil phrase "Arusuvai Arasu", which translates to "King of Six Tastes" - a reference to the six flavours traditionally recognised in Indian cuisine. Over the years, the caterer has built a reputation for delivering large-scale meals while preserving authentic South Indian culinary traditions.





The company has catered events attended by several prominent personalities, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Rajinikanth family. From intimate family functions and corporate gatherings to lavish weddings and destination celebrations, Arusuvai Arasu has established itself as a trusted name in the catering industry.