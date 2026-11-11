Gwyneth Paltrow has not eaten red meat in over 3 decades, and Leonardo DiCaprio had something to do with it. The actor first introduced her to concerns about factory farming and the way meat is produced when they spent time together in New York. Paltrow later said his views made her think twice about eating meat.





In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Paltrow recalled how DiCaprio, who was vegetarian at the time, would speak to her about the subject. She said, "Leonardo DiCaprio would tell me how dirty meat is. Now I haven't eaten red meat in 20 years."





She explained that he was not the only reason behind her decision, but his words stayed with her.

"I hung out with Leonardo DiCaprio when I moved to New York. He was vegetarian, and he'd talk about how dirty meat is and how bad factory farming is. I haven't eaten red meat in 20 years, and although Leo's not totally responsible, he definitely planmted a seed," she told the publication.

What Does Leonardo DiCaprio Eat?

DiCaprio is often described as vegan or vegetarian, but he does not publicly follow a strictly defined plant-based diet. He has, however, consistently supported reducing meat consumption, particularly because of its environmental impact.





His interest in the subject extends beyond his personal food choices. He has invested in alternative-protein businesses. He has also backed cultivated meat technology, which aims to produce meat without conventional livestock farming.





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There is an interesting exception to DiCaprio's plant-based reputation. While filming The Revenant in 2015, the actor ate raw bison liver for a scene in which his character consumes the animal's organs. A gelatin substitute was available, but DiCaprio chose to use the real thing to make his reaction more authentic. The scene became one of the film's most discussed moments.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Decision Was Also Influenced By Her Father's Illness

Paltrow's relationship with food changed further in 1999, when her father was diagnosed with cancer. She told The Guardian that this was when she began taking macrobiotic eating seriously.





"I felt I could heal him by proxy," she said.





Her father's diagnosis influenced her approach to food, although she did not suggest that changing her diet could medically treat his illness.