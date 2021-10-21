Street food is one genre of food that Indians swear by every time. India's love for street food is evident from the fact that there are vendors and hawkers found practically at every corner. Whether it's chaat, momos, sandwich, or even Hakka noodles - there are a variety of cuisines that are available at roadside eateries. Each street food vendor tries to make something different that will set him apart from the others. This Ghaziabad vendor, for instance, has a unique selling proposition - he makes the much-loved Cheela with his bare hands! Watch the video and see for yourself:

















The clip of the Ghaziabad vendor was shared on YouTube by food blogger Amar Sirohi, also known by his handle @foodieincarnate. The video has gone viral and raked in over 1.5 million views in just 2 days. It was also among YouTube's top trending videos in India.

In the clip, we see the Ghaziabad vendor making cheela with his bare hands. He starts by pouring the batter onto a heated griddle. The fact that he is using his hands and not any spatula or ladle makes the process quite interesting. Next, he adds in a range of vegetables and mixes them by hand for the filling of the cheela. Then, this mixture is spread throughout the Cheela, which is then flipped with a cube of butter on top. The crispy and fulfilling cheela is cut into four parts and served with delicious chutneys!





The skill and dexterity of the Ghaziabad vendor mesmerised YouTube users. Comments and reactions poured into the video shared by the food blogger. "Thank god it's without cheese," wrote one user while another said, "maintain proper hygiene in making this recipe."





This is not the only unique creation by a street food vendor to have gone viral. Recently, a Surat-based created an Ice Gola weighing 5kgs with multiple delicious ingredients - a video that stunned the internet.