Starting our day with breakfast cereal has become the norm for most of us. Amidst hectic schedules, cereal with milk is not just quick to put together but also delicious. Cornflakes are one such breakfast cereal that is extremely popular all over the world. Crispy and delightful, you can pair it with milk and even add fruits and nuts on top to make it a wholesome meal. But have you ever wondered how cornflakes are made? Believe it or not, making cornflakes can be quite a tedious process. Recently, a viral video showed how cornflakes are made and it has received mixed responses online. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram reels by a popular handle called @relatedgirl. "I did not realise cornflakes were made like this," read the caption to the post. In the clip, we could see a pile of cornflakes in the background. The cornflakes were being individually flattened on a stone slab. First, the individual corn kernel was taken into an empty space. Then, with the help of a stone hammer, each kernel was flattened and kept aside. "You think it's just being smashed, but it's actually the moist heat from the moist impact popping it," added the page in the caption.





The video of cornflakes being made has gone viral with 1.5 million views and 44k likes. Several thousand users also commented on the video. "Wait so it's handmade? I thought it must be automated," said one user while another wrote, "That's not corn flakes, that's Emping, a kind of crispy snack from Indonesia!" A few others also said, "I would never take my time to do that....it takes literally 2 seconds to eat it."





This is not the only time cereal has been seen trending in the recent past. Previously, a food blogger shared a recipe for a carnivore-special cereal made with meat and it caught the internet's attention. Take a look at the full story here.