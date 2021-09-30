You may feel bored while having the same food every day. Sometimes, changing ways to cook the same kind of food retains interest. It helps you break free from your usual mundane eating habits and bring the much-wanted change in your diet. Now, what if we tell you that there are different ways to enjoy cornflakes - one of the most staple breakfast options. Surprised? It's true. If you are bored having it every morning with milk and sugar, it's time to give your regular bowl of cornflakes a spin. There are many unique delectable ways to have cornflakes.





For you, we have a list of 5 unique recipes that can be prepared using cornflakes. Take a look

You can give cornflakes a desi spin with upma. Whip some delectable cornflakes upma with chopped onions, tomatoes, garlic, green chillies, curry leaves and a few spices. Enjoy it for your breakfast.

You can make a south Indian upma for breakfast with cornflakes

You may have never tried cornflakes with paneer but this recipe is proof that it's a must-have combination. For corn flakes crumbed paneer, first you will have to marinate paneer slices and then coat it with cornflakes. Fry it until brown and serve it with mint chutney.

First, keep the poha aside. Don't fall for the name. Just mix a few ingredients in a bowl and you are good to go. Prepare a masala using a few quintessential spices and add cornflakes to it. That's all. Relish it.

You may not have done this before but trust us, the crunchy cornflakes cover blends well with fried chicken. Right before you deep fry the chicken pieces, dip them into a batter and coat them with cornflakes. A new kind of chicken recipe is ready to savour.

Cornflakes chicken is crispy and delicious

It's time to devour some delicious chocolate with cornflakes. Yes, you heard it right. Mix a few nuts and cornflakes with chocolate and make nutty cornflake chocolate clusters. You'll be totally amased by the results.





Next time when you want to experiment with your usual cornflakes, you can refer to these recipes.