Vitamin E Maybe Key To Preventing Muscle Damage After Heart Attack: Study

Vitamin E can help heart attack patients by preventing muscle damage

Vitamin E is an essential nutrient required by our bodies and its main role is to hunt free radicals. Vitamin E is a group of fat soluble vitamin which has antioxidant capabilities. A new study has revealed that vitamin E may be key to preventing muscle damage after heart attack. The study has said that therapy involving Vitamin E may provide a good low-cost measure for preventing muscle damage following life threatening event of heart attack. Long lasting damage to the muscles of the heart is said to be common after people suffer from heart attacks or myocardial infarction.





The study titled "Alpha-Tocopherol preserves cardiac function by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in ischemia/reperfusion injury" was published in the journal Redox Biology. Alpha tocopherol is the only form of Vitamin E that can be utilised by the body. Although earlier studies have shown that chronic therapy with Vitamin E was unsuccessful in reducing cardiovascular event rate but the potential of Vitamin E therapy in patients who have suffered a heart attack hasn't been systematically investigated before.





Also Read: Vitamin E: Benefits And Top 7 Dietary Sources Of The Antioxidant Vitamin





The study concluded by saying, "Overall, alpha-TOH inhibits ischemia/reperfusion injury-induced oxidative and inflammatory responses, and ultimately preserves cardiac function. Therefore, our study provides a strong incentive to test vitamin E as an acute therapy in patients suffering a MI." Some major dietary sources of alpha-tocopherol include vegetable oils like olive oil, sunflower oil and safflower oil. Nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, and whole grains (unprocessed or unrefined food grains with the endosperm intact) are also said to be good sources of this potent antioxidant form of Vitamin E, as are green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale etc.