New and innovative dining concepts often pique our curiosity. We have seen restaurants taking it to the next level in terms of their decor, ambience and imagination! From dining with a six-centimetre-tall chef to dining in the midst of a graveyard, many unique concept dining experiences have been going viral in the recent past. And now, another interesting dining experience from China has surfaced online and piqued our curiosity. A restaurant in Chongqing, China has built a circular dining experience inside concrete pipes. The interesting idea has caught the attention of the internet and created a buzz online. Take a look at the photos that surfaced online:

The unique restaurant is located in Southwest China in the Chongqing municipality. They have reused thirteen cement pipes and made them into independent booths that can seat up to four people. The booths are layered on two floors, meaning that space is used quite optimally to seat a good number of customers at the same time. Grilled food and barbecue meals are the speciality of this restaurant. The eatery is attracting customers not just for its eclectic design but also for its efficient use of space.

A number of food bloggers and locals have visited the unique restaurant and shared their experiences on social media. The restaurant offers a scenic view of the city's lush greenery in the daytime, neon lights and a vibrant atmosphere at night.

Have you also experienced any such unique dining concepts in your city? Tell us in the comments.