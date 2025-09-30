Aparshakti Khurana's love for food is no secret to his fans. From sharing late-night indulgences in Delhi's rabri and kulfi stalls to dining at Michelin-star restaurants in Singapore, his Instagram feed is a running diary of what he eats across the world. The actor-singer is particularly drawn to local cuisines, especially street food that reflects the flavour of a city. His latest post shows him in Thailand, where he swapped the red carpets for food stalls and restaurants, diving straight into authentic Thai dishes.





In the Instagram video, Aparshakti is seen strolling through the streets before stepping into a small Thai restaurant. He peeks inside the kitchen and interacts with the staff, who appear delighted by his lively presence.





Inside, chefs prepare food using fresh ingredients. Soon, his table is filled with an array of dishes - from rice and succulent meat preparations to a hearty Thai soup loaded with meat and vegetables. "Love it," Aparshakti says after taking a bite.







"Explore Thai food with me," read the text on the video. In the caption, he wrote, "I think I love the foodie in me."





Fans were quick to respond. "Great timing for this video... I'm in Thailand right now!" commented one. Another wrote, "Yum! Thai food is heaven." A third simply said, "Thai food is the best!" while another user added, "Even the airport food court has tasty food."

