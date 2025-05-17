Actor Aparshakti Khurana never fails to impress us with his foodie side. The 37-year-old actor and singer is currently in Delhi and treated his fans with a glimpse of indulging in the city's food specialities. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the making of crispy aloo tikkis at UPSC Chaat Bhandar, also known as Prabhu Chaat Bhandar. In the video, we can see how the street vendor is preparing each tikki on a red-hot tawa, as Khurana confesses, “It was really love at first sight with this tikki.” In one of the instances, the actor himself can be seen smashing and frying a tikki on the tawa alongside the owner of the stall, Mr Dilip Kumar.





What's more? The actor also compared the famed street vendor's craft to the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. In the video, the Luka Chuppi actor praised the flavours of the crunchy, hot tikki and said, “Iss tikki mein kala namak, jeera masala aur chaat masala ke adbhut combination ne mere dil mein tabahi macha di” (The amazing combination of black salt, cumin masala and chaat masala in this tikki created havoc in my heart).

Watch the full video below:

Several fans commented on Khurana's foodie reel.





One user wrote, “Dilli is best for any type of food and especially chaat”





Another user commented, “My favourite! I visit this place whenever I'm in Delhi”





Praising the actor's foodie side, a third user wrote, “You are very fond of food, Khurana Saheb.”





“Just one plate of tikki is never enough at this UPSC chaat,” wrote a fourth user.





Aparshakti Khurana's love for tikkis comes days after he was seen enjoying a midnight kulfi at Krishna Di Kulfi - a popular dessert joint on Pandara Road. Read all about it here.





Are you also a fan of Delhi's Street food? Let us know in the comments below.