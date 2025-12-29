Anubhav Dubey, the co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar, recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a family meal. His now-viral post, which included a reflection on relationships between parents and children, has resonated with many people online. The video opens with text that reveals that Anubhav has taken his mother and father for a "date" to a cafe. He advises viewers to do the same, and tells them to allow their parents to order for them. The video then skips to the end of the meal, where we see the father paying the bill. Anubhav supports this gesture and goes on to explain why. He suggests, "Bhool jana ek shaam ki tum bhi kama rahe ho." ["For one evening, forget that you also earn money."] It's not about getting a free meal. Rather, it's about making one's parents feel good about treating their children, however old they may be.





Also Read: Vlogger's Unexpected Gesture For Indian Food Delivery Rider In Malta Wins Hearts Online





Anubhav also advises asking your parents to give you loose change to spend however you like. According to him, this will make them feel like you still need them. In the caption, Anubhav wrote, "Lagna chaiye ki humare bacche abhi bhi bacche he hai...jis din tumhare bade hone ka ehsaas hone lagega... shayad unko apne budhe hone ka ehsaas hone lage... Toh apna bachpana unke saamne barkar rakhiye." ["It should feel that one's children are still children... The day you will start to realise you're growing up, perhaps they also start to realise that they are getting older. So keep your childish side alive in front of them."]

Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: No Vendor, No Camera, Just Trust: New Zealand's Lemon Stall Wins Hearts Online





The comments section was filled with heart and applause emojis. Many users agreed that such gestures can help parents feel better and also strengthen children's bonds with them. Read some of the reactions below:





"The best way to enjoy your life with your parents."





"This is so special."





"You not only motivate but also teach the GenZ 's how easily and beautifully one can bring back the lost smiles on parents' faces, truly it's a beautiful gesture to take them for outings."





"I did something similar when I was working. It's a different kind of joy, fun."





"I always do this whenever they visit my place, or I visit them."





"My father still pays the tip everywhere we go, and even now, you don't have to carry cash because you have your dad! Such a blessing."





"My parents never let me pay. Never. At first, I used to feel a little bad about it. Then one day I understood why. They still let my grandfather pay sometimes, because it makes him feel capable, like he's still taking care of his whole family. That sense of being needed, of being worth something, matters to them. This is how they grew up, providing, protecting, and paying. And honestly? That's probably why we never fight over bills.....only over who loves whom more."





The viral reel has clocked over 720K views on Instagram so far.