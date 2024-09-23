Karishma Tanna loves exploring different cuisines. Whether she is travelling to different cities or dining with friends, the actress always shares her foodie adventures with her social media family. Her latest favourite? A traditional Maharashtrian street food. Recently, Karishma shared another foodilicious post on her Instagram Stories. The actress teased her fans with an empty plate and asked the question, "What's cooking?" In the next slide, we could spot a tempting plate of pav bhaji. Karishma gave it a twist by swapping the usual pav with toasted white bread. She topped off her meal with raw onions for that extra crunch.

Previously, Karishma Tanna confessed her love for pizza. She re-shared a video by makeup artist Vishakha Jain on her Instagram Stories, that showed her munching on a pizza. When someone asked, "Which pizza is this?" Karishma took a bite and replied, "Mexican pizza." She continued, “I love it. Let me eat.” The text on the clip reads, "Pizza and that bod karishma tanna.” Read all about it here.





Before that, Karishma Tanna shared glimpses of Japanese food on Instagram. The actress was seen devouring some delicious sushi served on a platter. It was topped with greens and was served with a dip for the perfect experience. The side note in the image read, “Full house,” with a heart emoji. That is not all she had, Karishma also relished a flavourful exotic drink topped with cherries and greens. Read the full story here.

Just like us all, Karishma Tanna also loves bhajiya. The actress was seen enjoying crispy fried pakoras. Sharing a video of the snack spread, she wrote, “Garam garam bhajiya.” The clip featured a bowl of potato and spinach pakoras. We could also spot a plate of dhoklas and red chutney. Read more about it here.





What do you think of Karishma Tanna's food escapades? Let us know in the comments.