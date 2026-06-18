The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the restaurants, chefs and hospitality leaders shaping India's dynamic culinary landscape. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the prestigious awards honoured excellence across a range of categories, recognising establishments that continue to raise the bar for dining in the country. The winners were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the standout winners of the evening was The Table, Mumbai, which took home the award for Best European Restaurant of the Year. The award was presented by jury chair Vir Sanghvi, British restaurateur Asma Khan, and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.





The award was received by Gauri Devidayal, co-founder of The Table. During the ceremony, hosts Arun Singh and Rahesha Sehgal spoke with the restaurateur about the restaurant's journey and enduring popularity.

When asked why The Table was selected for the award, Vir Sanghvi said, “The Table is an interesting example of a neighbourhood restaurant that has become a destination in its own right. Even if you book weeks in advance, getting a table can be difficult. Gauri started it with Alex as chef, and together they took it to a remarkable level. When Alex went on to start his own restaurant, I wondered whether The Table could continue at the same standard. Not only has it done that, but it continues to be one of the most wonderful restaurants in the country. I just wish I could get a table there.”





Speaking on the win, Gauri Devidayal said, “We are now in our 16th year of operations and have been through our fair share of chefs. Awards like this are a validation of the madness that is this business. To still be recognised after so many years means a lot, and I am grateful to everyone who continues to dine with us.”

More About The Table

Founded in 2011 by Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf, The Table is widely regarded as one of the restaurants that helped transform Mumbai's contemporary dining scene. Located in Colaba, the restaurant introduced diners to a globally inspired menu at a time when such concepts were still relatively uncommon in India.





Inspired by the food culture of San Francisco, The Table was built around the idea of serving ingredient-driven cuisine that draws influences from across the world rather than being confined to a single culinary tradition. Over the years, it has become known for its seasonality, high-quality produce and constantly evolving menu.





A key part of the restaurant's philosophy is its farm-to-table approach. Much of the produce used at The Table comes from its own farm in Alibaug, where vegetables, herbs and greens are cultivated specifically for the restaurant. This focus on sourcing and sustainability has become one of the defining features of the dining experience.





The restaurant's early success was shaped by chef Alex Sanchez, who helped establish The Table as one of Mumbai's most exciting culinary destinations. Even after Sanchez moved on to pursue other ventures, including Americano, The Table continued to evolve while maintaining the standards and identity that made it a favourite among diners.





Today, more than 15 years after it first opened its doors, The Table remains one of Mumbai's most sought-after reservations. Its ability to consistently reinvent itself while staying true to its founding philosophy has earned it a loyal following and widespread critical acclaim. The Best European Restaurant award at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is the latest recognition of that enduring success.