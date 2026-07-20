Ferran Torres has cemented his place in FIFA World Cup history after scoring the goal that helped Spain lift their second world title. While the 26-year-old forward is known for his on-pitch performances, his approach to nutrition has also attracted attention. Torres follows a strict intermittent fasting routine for much of the season, a habit he says has even influenced his Spain teammate Pedri.





Speaking about his diet, Torres revealed that he typically eats his final meal between 7:30 pm and 8 pm and does not eat again until 2 pm the following day. According to multiple reports, he said, "I eat around 7:30 or 8:00 in the evening, and I don't eat again until 2:00 the next day."





He added that Pedri initially found the routine challenging. "It was tough for Pedri, but now he thanks me for it," Torres said.

Why Intermittent Fasting Is Good For Athletes

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. One of the most widely followed approaches is the 16:8 method, where a person fasts for 16 hours and consumes all meals within an eight-hour eating window. Rather than being a diet in itself, intermittent fasting is primarily a meal-timing strategy.





Intermittent fasting may support fat utilisation, improve certain metabolic and hormonal responses, and help with body composition goals. These potential benefits have made it increasingly popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

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Why Torres Flips His Diet Routine On Match Day

Despite adhering to intermittent fasting during training, Torres and Pedri adopt a very different approach on match days.





During a recent appearance on the Spanish television show El Hormiguero, the duo revealed that they eat waffles with chocolate before matches as part of their carbohydrate-loading strategy.





According to the players, training in a fasted state often makes them feel more energetic. However, match day requires a different nutritional approach.





Their preferred pre-match breakfast reportedly includes waffles topped with white chocolate - a choice that has surprised many fans. While waffles provide carbohydrates that can help replenish energy stores, white chocolate also contains a significant amount of fat, which is generally not considered ideal before intense physical activity because it can slow digestion.

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Why Athletes Eat Waffles With Chocolate On Match Day

The contrast between fasting during training and eating energy-rich foods before a game may seem contradictory, but nutrition experts say there is a clear difference between feeling energetic and having sufficient energy available for performance.





In an Instagram video, nutritionist Roberto Oliver explained, "Feeling more energetic isn't the same as actually having more energy."





He added, "In professional football, you don't compete based on sensations. You compete based on energy availability, glycogen stores, and the capacity to repeat sprints, maintain intensity, and delay fatigue."











According to Oliver, success during a match depends on having enough fuel in reserve when it matters most.





"During a match, the difference isn't made by who feels lighter. The difference is made by who has the fuel to push hard when it counts," he said.





For elite athletes such as Torres and Pedri, that means balancing the benefits of fasting during training with a nutrition strategy that maximises performance on match day.