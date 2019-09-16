Your Diet May Impact Sensitivity Of Gut Microbiome To Antibiotics: Study

The gut bacteria plays a crucial role in breaking down fibres

What you eat may affect your gut's sensitivity to antibiotics, revealed a latest animal study. Antibiotics are medicines or drugs that stop harmful bacteria from reproducing and prevent bacterial infections. However, it is also known that the intake of antibiotics may make your gut microbiome(the good bacteria present in your body) suffer too- as a side effect. The study published in the journal Cell Metabolism revealed that antibiotics change the composition and metabolism of the gut microbiome in mice. But they also said that mouse's diet may mitigate these changes.





The aim of the study was to understand and identify ways how human body could get more tolerant to antibiotic treatment and prevent collateral damage of the gut microbiome, a cluster of beneficial bacteria. The gut bacteria plays a crucial role in breaking down fibres, aid digestion and maintain overall intestinal health.





For the study, Lead study author Damien Cabral, a doctoral student in Brown's pathobiology program, treated three groups of mice with different antibiotics, the team then monitored how the composition of bacteria in the animals' guts transformed. They also studied how the (gut) bacteria adapted at a metabolic level after antibiotic treatment.





The researchers said that adding glucose to a mouse's diet -- which is typically high in fiber and low in simple sugars -- increased Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron's susceptibility to a popular antibiotic. This hints towards a probable relation between diet and its protective effects against side effects of antibiotics.

Since the study was conducted on rodents, it needs further research, the scientists revealed.The study indicates that the metabolic environment of the microbiome plays a role in the response of this community to antibiotics.















