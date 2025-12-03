Food delivery has become a routine part of urban life, but the people who make it possible often work through challenges we rarely see. Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Zomato has released a new campaign film focusing on hearing-impaired delivery partners and the communication gaps they regularly navigate. The film introduces a simple idea: encouraging customers to convey a "Thank you" in sign language - ensuring the message is understood by those who may not hear it. The initiative also aligns with the platform's ongoing efforts around inclusion for delivery partners with disabilities.

Understanding Hearing-Impaired Delivery Partners

The film follows Rakesh, one of more than 1,000 hearing and speech-impaired delivery partners associated with Zomato. It depicts everyday moments from his delivery routine and draws attention to how a simple "thank you" expressed verbally while collecting an order does not always reach him.





In the closing sequence, a young customer signs "Thank you", guided by a brief tutorial available on the Zomato app. The moment underscores the film's central theme to make routine interactions more accessible for persons with disabilities.







Speaking about the initiative, Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Eternal, said the campaign aims to highlight the experiences of PwD delivery partners and encourage small gestures of understanding. "Even a simple expression of appreciation can make them feel more seen," she noted.

Support Measures For Delivery Partners With Disabilities

According to Zomato, the campaign is part of its broader work around enabling livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities. Ongoing measures include:

Adjusted earning potential per kilometre for delivery partners with disabilities

Specialised training for fleet coaches

Dedicated grievance-redressal channels

Technology improvements to support accessibility

As of October 2025, Zomato reports onboarding over 5,000 PwD delivery partners, including more than 1,000 individuals with hearing and speech impairments.