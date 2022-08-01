Colocal has indeed become one of the favourite joints among the city's diners. The signature yellow interiors and airy, spacious atmosphere often pop up on our Instagram feed. Colocal's specially crafted hot chocolates and signature coffee brews are the subjects of much chatter in Delhi-NCR. But apart from these well-known creations, Colocal also has some amazing food to offer. There are quite a few interesting and unique treats on the restaurant's menu that are a must-try for all foodies. Here are our top picks!

1. Bruschetta Margherita

When crisp Bruschetta pairs with Margherita pizza, it makes for a heavenly combination that nobody can refuse! Slices of bread are topped with mozzarella, tomato, and pesto oil and garnished with edible flowers.





2. Quinoa Salad

If you're health conscious, you have to try the interesting and unique Quinoa salad at Colocal. The light and juicy delight is made with bell peppers, lemon juice, and cherry tomatoes, and garnished with microgreens. It also had a slight sweetness due to the presence of raisins.

3. Zucchini Fries

Zucchini is another ingredient that is growing in popularity these days. Colocal gives it a funky twist with crisp and drool-worthy Zucchini fries. Thick slices of Zucchini are coated with a zingy batter and deep-fried till golden brown, served with spicy mayo.

4. Salted Caramel Cold Coffee

Among all the cold coffee recipes we have ever tried, this Salted Caramel cold coffee was indeed one of the most spectacular. Sea salt and caramel complimented the coffee flavours perfectly.

5. Creamy Lemon Pasta

Colocal has an array of delicious Pasta on its menu, and our pick would be the Creamy lemon pasta. Spaghetti pasta doused in creamy white sauce and lemon juice, this dish was simply too addictive!

What: Colocal





Where: Khan Market and Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur





When: 8am - 10:45pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/- approx