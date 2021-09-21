Delhi is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, and Dhaba by Claridges is one of the most well-known ones among them. Located in the heart of the capital city, Dhaba is true to its name in terms of the ambience and the food and is constantly on the foodies' radar. Even the décor resembles that of the eponymous highway eatery, giving an authentic feel to visitors. Taking off from the trend of concept dining these days, Dhaba has come up with a new offering called 'Dhaba Da Dabba', which includes signature delights of the eatery served in a unique copper tiffin box or 'Dabba'. There were multiple highlights from our visit to the restaurant, and we have summarised a few reasons why every foodie in Delhi should definitely try this intriguing new concept by Dhaba.

Here Are 5 Reasons Why 'Dhaba Da Dabba' Should Be On Every Delhi Foodie's Bucket List:

1. North Indian's Delight

Dhaba is known for its North Indian dishes, and Dhaba Da Dabba too did complete justice to the cuisine. We started off with some Tandoori starters such as the evergreen Mutton Seekh Kebab and Chicken Tikka. The Tandoori Aloo and Amritsari Paneer Tikka too were spicy and tantalising. Every dish in the meal was cooked to perfection and drizzled with dollops of desi Ghee to suit our desi tastebuds!

2. Variety Of Dishes

The best part about Dhaba Da Dabba is that there is so much variety in a single meal. You will be spoilt for choice with four different starters and four different main course dishes in your Dabba, and trust us, you'll probably be wishing for more room in your stomach. We tried the popular Dal Dhaba, Butter Chicken, Jeera Rice and the signature Baingan Bharta paired with North Indian breads. Chef Mahavir Singh left no stone unturned in any preparation, especially the creamy Dal and tangy Bharta which were the showstoppers of the meal.

3. Instagram-worthy

The concept of serving food in a Dabba is quite new and unique. The fact that the entire meal comes in a copper tiffin box makes it worthy of the 'gram and catches the food photographer's eye. Every click of your outing will be visually and gastronomically appealing, and definitely the picture of envy for your social media followers.

4. Generous Portions

One of the major dilemmas while visiting North Indian restaurants is that we end up ordering too many dishes for variety, and then face difficulty in finishing them. With Dhaba Da Dabba, this is a non-issue as each compartment will satisfy your urge to try multiple dishes at once. There are generous helpings of every possible dish which will satiate the appetite of two people at least, if not more!

5. Customisable

Didn't find the menu of the Dabba appealing? The veteran chefs at the restaurant will customise it according to your preferences. Whether you want a comforting Rajma Rasiley or a Punjabi Kadhi, simply request the servers and they will swap the dish for you to cater to your needs. Even for desserts, there will be plenty of options such as Kulfi, Rabri, Malpua and more.





So, visit Dhaba by Claridges this weekend and try the special 'Dhaba Da Dabba' meal to treat yourself to a lavish North Indian feast which is creamy, delicious and wholesome. Sit back, relax and indulge!





What: 'Dhaba Da Dabba' at The Dhaba





Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi





When: 12:30 - 3pm and 7-11:30 pm





Cost for two: Vegetarian - Rs. 2,200 (+taxes) and Non-Vegetarian - Rs. 2,400 (+taxes)