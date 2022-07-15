What does a good night out mean for you? For us as foodies, it would be a delicious meal that makes us salivate. Right from the starters to the dessert, everything hits a sweet spot and leaves us wanting more. If you are looking for scrumptious food to feast on, we have just what you need. The iconic Dhaba restaurant at The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi has organised a twelve-day long Punjabi Food Festival. Patrons can sample the marvellous culinary delights that the Punjabi cuisine has to offer.





Guest chef Harangad Singh is at the helm of this Punjabi Food Festival at Dhaba in Claridges. Known for his innovative and nostalgic take on Indian food, he has curated an array of authentic dishes right from the heart of Punjab. He leaves no stone unturned to cater to you, and explains in great depth the origins and spices of every dish. The waiting staff and excellent service further compliment the lavish meal.





On arrival, we were first treated to the Sukke Kale Chane and Pinni Da Halwa - comforting and simple treats with the characteristic Punjabi combination of sweet and spice that helped whet our appetite. In the vegetarian appetisers, we tried the Bharwan Paneer Tikka, Dahi Kebab and Bhutte Matar di Tikki. Each snack was carefully prepared with the choicest of spices.

Sukke Kale Chane and Pinni Da Halwa. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Dahi Kebab, Bharwan Paneer Tikka and Bhutte Matar Di Tikki. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Among the non-vegetarian section, we sampled the Lahori Murgh Tikka, Tawe Aali Champaan and Amritsari Macchi. The soft, juicy and tender meats were simply melt-in-the-mouth. A special mention for the accompaniments - mint chutney, plastic raw papaya chutney, aam papad chutney and of course, plenty of onion rings.

Lahori Murgh Tikka Amritsari Macchi, and Tawe Aali Champaan. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Coming to the main course, chef prepared a Cooker Meat that was a nostalgic Sunday preparation in Punjabi households. A semi-dry prawn preparation, Jhinga Tawa Masala was cooked in spices from Karachi. Both dishes were quite enjoyable! In the vegetarian section, Ghutwa Palak Wadi had Urad Dal-based crunchy Vadis served in spinach gravy.

Non-Vegetarian Mains with Cooker Meat and Jhinga Tawa Masala. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Ghutwa Palak Wadi. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

The Tarachand Paneer Bhurji was also on the menu - a famous and legendary dish that was creamy and addictive. No Punjabi meal could be complete without an Amritsari Maa Dal simmered with ginger and topped with clarified butter. A selection of breads such as Naans, Rotis and Parathas were paired with the mains.

Tarachand Paneer Bhurji. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Amritsari Maa Ki Daal. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

As for desserts, we tried the classic Kheer and Dudh Jalebi to end the divine meal on a sweet note. It was truly a feast for the senses! So if you want to enjoy the goodness of a hearty Punjabi meal that will make you burst with happiness, head to the Punjabi Food Festival at Dhaba.

Dudh Jalebi and Kheer. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

What: Punjabi Food Festival





Where: Dhaba at The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011





When: 14th July - 25th July 2022





12:30 pm - 2:45 pm for lunch





7:00 pm - 11:30 pm for dinner