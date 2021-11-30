After nearly two years of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, India's restaurant scene is now buzzing with activity. Established restaurants are opening up new outlets, while other eateries are exploring cloud kitchen and delivery-only models. Amidst this new buzz in the industry, one new cafe has caught our attention for its food and mission. DiGhent Cafe is the latest addition in Delhi's vibrant Khan Market locality. Situated right in the heart of the capital city, this is DiGhent's second outpost after its previously successful outlet in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4.





At the very first glance, DiGhent exudes a calm and comforting vibe. The wooden interiors are minimalistic and soothing, complemented by plenty of natural light and plants. Bookshelves adorn either side of the huge windows and the strong aroma of fresh food instantly sets us at ease. While European cuisine is the forte of DiGhent cafe - a quick skim through their menu will reveal options that most Indian diners are at ease with. So, whether you visit for breakfast or lunch, dinner, or even brunch - be rest assured that you'll find a wide variety of choices.





The founder, Bal DiGhent, explained that every name in the menu had a story behind it from his work and visits abroad. Further, DiGhent cafe uses freshly prepared breads and sauces on its menu, sourcing local ingredients to make dishes a notch more exquisite!

We started off our meal with the signature Krikri D'Amour from the Salads section. The mixed lettuce-based salad was complimented with orange segments, pomegranate, crumbled goat cheese, and almond flakes. The Agrodolce dressing set off the bitterness from the lettuce leaves, and the texture of the salad was extremely well-thought. Next, we sampled the highly-recommended Lakenhalle which was the Al Dente whole wheat spaghetti in tomato sauce with garlic, basil, parmesan, and black olives. The dish was balanced between creamy and tarty, and it also came with a sourdough garlic baguette on the side, prepared in-house by DiGhent.

From the mains, we tried the signature Melle Leuw which is a platter comprising grilled cottage cheese, three-bell pepper Cous Cous, sauteed grilled vegetables along with a Barbecue sauce. Yet again, the textures of all the items complimented each other perfectly and the sauce were exceptionally delightful. We polished everything right off!





As for desserts, yet again, we were spoilt for choice. We decided to try the classic Splenter Waffles topped with Belgian chocolate, maple syrup, butter, and almonds. The Kruizen or baked New York cheesecake was next on our list, which came with a salted caramel sauce on the side. Both the sweets were heavenly and must-try!

As the meal drew to an end, we were given a small amount to contribute to our charity of choice or help out DiGhent café's mission of working for the underprivileged section of society. Dining with a mission!





So, be a part of DiGhent's community and do your bit along with savouring some delightful European treats.





What: DiGhent Cafe





Where: Flat 23, 1 Floor & 2 Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi





When: 8am - 11pm





Price for two: Rs. 1,200/-