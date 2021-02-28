Pizza Lovers, Head To Fat Lulu's Khan Market For More Than Just The Perfect Slice

Fat Lulu's Khan Market is the place to be for pizza lovers!

As customers slowly gain the confidence to dine out, the first instinct is to look for chains and brands that can be trusted. Italian food is a no-brainer when it comes to dining out, and pizza lovers in Delhi have a few favourite joints which must be ticked off the bucket list. Fat Lulu's is a well-known restaurant chain that dishes out authentic pizzas and masterful pastas at every visit. The classy food chain has opened its doors in an all-new avatar in the heart of the capital city. Fat Lulu's Café & Bar is the latest eatery in Khan Market, New Delhi which has got foodies in town buzzing with excitement.





Nestled in a quiet bylane of the market, Fat Lulu's Café & Bar instantly catches your attention with its unmissable, brightly lit frontal facade. Lots of indoor plants lend the restaurant some earthy, grounded vibes; interestingly contrasted with funky lighting and vintage frames. The beautiful open kitchen lets you into the action and making of your dishes, ensuring the most stringent hygiene and sanitation checks. A pre-emptory glance through the menu reveals that Fat Lulu's has so much more to offer than just a simple pizza slice. Fat Lulu's Café surprised regulars with a vast array of artisanal salads, appetisers, stuffed Pasta, Risotto, and so much more!





We started our meal with the signature Burrata and Beetroot Salad with fresh Burrata cheese, roasted beetroot, sunflower seeds and candied walnuts topped with rocket leaves. The wonderful dish was plated beautifully - nothing short of a painting - and the taste too left us pleasantly surprised. The next cheesy item on our list was the Broccoli Parmesan, a dish which retained the crisp taste of the vegetable giving it a cheesy twist.





Burrata Beetroot Salad (L) and Broccoli Parmesan (R)

The Antipasti with assorted grilled vegetables and Balsamic vinegar truly got our appetite going. A special mention and a must-try on the menu was the Pull Apart Garlic bread, topped with oodles of cheese and garlic butter and served with fresh Marinara sauce. Absolutely divine!





For the mains, we tried the Mushroom Tortelloni which was cooked in a wild mushroom sauce - the perfect combination for those who are hardcore Mushroom fanatics. The pizza menu too left us spoilt for choice with each pizza looking better than the next, however, the top two ones for us were the Franki Bomp and the Fat Pete. Fresh ingredients, delicious toppings and a ravishing Napoliana crust made for the most satisfying treat. Washing it all down was the Kala Khatta Lemonade, that put a tangy twist to our meal. The top pick in desserts for us was the Tiramisu - creamy, delightful and just right.





Fat Pete Pizza (L) and Mushroom Tortelloni (R)

So, if you're looking to visit a new joint in Delhi, Fat Lulu's Café & Bar in Khan Market will surely tick all the boxes! We're definitely looking forward to visit again once the terrace section is made open to the public. A slice of pizza and a glass of wine amidst the starry night, could you really need anything else for a perfect evening?





What: Fat Lulu's Cafe and Bar





Where: 11, 1st floor Khan Market, New Delhi, 110003





Promoted

Cost for two: Rs. 1,200/- (Approx)





Call for reservations: +91 97166 28654 or +919560788312







