What is your favourite place in Delhi for an evening out with friends? Our top pick would definitely be Khan Market. With an array of amazing eateries and a buzzing atmosphere, there is no shortage of restaurants in this plush market in the heart of the capital city. But if you ask us our latest recommendation to eat out in Khan Market - it would have to be The Chatter House. Delhi's first relaxed gastropub, The Chatter House was launched in 2013 as an ode to the European Pub culture. We visited their Khan market outlet and here's why we think it's a must-visit.





The Khan Market outlet of The Chatter House is a typical Irish-themed pub. With tan leather and dark wood interiors, Irish music wall art adorns the walls around the tables. The restaurant has recently introduced a new syrup-free cocktail menu with an array of options. All the liqueurs, syrups, cordials, and essences are made in-house with natural ingredients. We tried their Cocomero cocktail - a tropical blend of vodka, white rum, orange liqueur, fresh watermelon and lemon juice, and holy basil mixed with condensed coconut milk. We also sampled the Soft Sangria mocktail with assorted diced fruits in a cranberry-pineapple-lemon juice. Both drinks were refreshing and ideal for the summer months. The fact that they had no syrups used in the making of the drinks was the icing on the cake!

Cocomerro and Soft Sangria. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Coming to the food menu, there was a range of vegan, gluten-free, healthy options. Further, the dips, sauces, dressings, burger buns and pasta are all rolled out from scratch on site. They also had Indian options and pizzas to choose from, apart from an array of delicious mains. Helmed by Chef Ravindra Rawat, The Chatter House is known to use the freshest ingredients from veggies to meat.





We started our meal with the Arugula and Goat Cheese Salad which had lettuce, sundried tomatoes and a honey balsamic reduction with arugula leaves and warm goat cheese. It was the perfect and healthy way to whet our appetite before an evening full of indulgence. The next item was the Veggie Lovers platter - with Beetroot and Feta Kebab, Cherry Tomato Bruschetta, Peri Peri Paneer, Mac and Cheese Bites and Beer-Battered Onion Rings. The most binge-able out of these were the last two!

Arugula and Goat Cheese Salad. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Veggie Lovers Platter. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Although we were quite full to go for the main course, we tried their Linguine A.O.P Pasta that was made with olive oil, chilli flakes, Padano cheese and served with garlic bread. The dish was light, simple and extremely fulfilling although the bread could have been slightly softer. Lastly, we finished off our meal with an Old School Banana Split - a concoction of banana, ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and crunchy nuts.

Linguine A.O.P Pasta. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Old School Banana Split. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So if you're looking for a place to unwind with friends, head to the Chatter House. Their syrup-free cocktails and gourmet food will make it a meal to remember.





What: The Chatter House





Where: Nehru Place & Khan Market, Delhi





When: 12.00 pm to 1.00 am





Cost for 2: INR 2100 ++