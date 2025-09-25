Cyber Hub in Gurugram is never short of buzzing restaurants, but every now and then a place comes along that manages to stand out. The newest entrant to join the line-up is Bombay Brasserie, a vibrant spot that promises a culinary journey across India - and we couldn't resist checking it out. The moment you walk in, you're welcomed into a spacious setting with cosy seating, a lively bar, and a warm ambience that instantly puts you at ease. Perfect for everything from after-work cocktails to leisurely weekend meals.





We kicked things off with two cocktails that set the tone just right. The Spice Route Drink (gin, lime, soda, and their secret spice mix) arrived in a quirky little bottle-light, fizzy and refreshing. On the other hand, the Til Gud Martini was a pleasant surprise. Think whiskey, jaggery syrup, coffee, and a hint of sesame - it's basically nostalgia in a glass, reminding us of the chikki we grew up relishing, only with a spirited twist.

For appetisers, the Guntur Podi Chicken was an instant winner. Crispy, fiery, and layered with podi masala and curry leaves, it's a treat for anyone who loves bold flavours. Equally memorable was the Aam Papad Paneer - a refreshing break from the usual paneer tikka. Sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once, it disappeared from our plates quicker than expected.

We couldn't resist trying more cocktails, and both the Amarakhand Old Fashioned (whiskey with nutmeg, cardamom and amarakhand) and the Smoked Murraba (vodka with smoked orange marmalade and lime) impressed with their unique Indian twists.





The seafood section took the spotlight with Thecha Prawns, fiery, flavourful, and oh-so addictive. The Lucknowi Galouti Kebabs, while tasty, lacked the signature melt-in-the-mouth texture we usually expect, but still made for a decent bite. For mains, the Chatka Choley Kulche stole our hearts. The choley had just the right balance of spice and texture, while the soft kulchas paired effortlessly to make it a truly comforting plate.

To wind things down, the After Hours Drink (dark rum, coffee, and white chocolate syrup) arrived like dessert in a glass-smooth, indulgent, and the perfect finale. But of course, no meal is ever complete without actual dessert! The Rocky Road was indulgence at its peak - layers of brownie, mousse, chikki ice cream and caramel in a pull-me-up style presentation. Meanwhile, the Amritsari Kulfa felt like a sweet carnival in a bowl, combining kulfi, falooda, rabdi, and phirni - pure joy for anyone who loves traditional Indian sweets.

All in all, Bombay Brasserie delivers a mix of comfort, creativity, and nostalgia on a plate. Whether you're there for cocktails with colleagues or a full-fledged meal with family, it makes for a refreshing new stop in Cyber Hub.

What: Bombay Brasserie

Where: DLF Cyber City, Gurugram

When: 12 pm - 12 am

12 pm - 12 am Cost For Two: INR 1500 (approx.)