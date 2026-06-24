On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma Shri on actor, filmmaker and producer R Madhavan at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II. Known for his work across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, Madhavan has won both critical and popular acclaim over the years. His directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), received widespread praise and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.





Apart from his work in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the actor also made headlines for a remarkable physical transformation. After gaining weight to portray scientist Nambi Narayanan in the film, Madhavan shed the extra kilos in just 21 days. What surprised fans even more was his claim that the transformation did not involve intense workouts, surgery or supplements.





Speaking to Curly Tales, Madhavan revealed one habit he considers particularly important: chewing food thoroughly. The interview soon went viral last year, prompting the actor to share his weight-loss principles on X.

While individual results can vary and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight management, several of his habits are supported by scientific research.





Here are the 11 mantras Madhavan says helped him lose weight:

1. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent Fasting. Photo Credit: Freepik

Madhavan followed an eating window that suited his routine and stuck to it consistently. Intermittent fasting has been studied extensively for its potential role in weight management. A systematic review published in the Canadian Family Physician journal found that intermittent fasting can lead to modest weight loss in overweight and obese adults, largely by helping reduce overall calorie intake and encouraging better meal timing.

2. Chew Every Bite 45-60 Times

The actor advocates chewing food thoroughly before swallowing, often summarised by the phrase, "Drink your food and chew your water." Research published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that increasing the number of chews before swallowing may help reduce food intake and support body-weight management. Eating more slowly also gives the body more time to register feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overeating.

3. Finish Dinner By 6:45 PM

Madhavan's last meal of the day was before 7 pm. While the exact timing may not work for everyone, avoiding late-night eating can help reduce mindless snacking and excessive calorie consumption. Some research also suggests that aligning meals with the body's natural circadian rhythm may support metabolic health and weight control.

4. Avoid Raw Foods After 3 PM

One of his lesser-known rules was eating only cooked food after mid-afternoon. There is limited direct evidence linking this specific practice to weight loss. However, cooked meals are often easier to digest for some people and may encourage more structured eating patterns compared to grazing on snacks later in the day.

5. Take Long Morning Walks

Walking was Madhavan's primary form of physical activity. Walking is widely recognised as an effective, low-impact exercise that can help increase daily calorie expenditure, support heart health and contribute to long-term weight management when combined with healthy eating habits.

6. Prioritise Deep Sleep

The actor emphasised going to bed early and getting quality sleep. Research has repeatedly linked inadequate sleep with weight gain and increased hunger. Poor sleep can affect hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, which regulate appetite, making it harder to maintain a healthy weight.

7. No Screen Time 90 Minutes Before Bed

Madhavan avoided screens before sleeping. Exposure to blue light from phones, tablets and televisions can interfere with melatonin production and delay sleep onset. Better sleep quality is associated with improved appetite regulation and healthier body weight over time.

8. Stay Well Hydrated

Photo: Unsplash

Drinking plenty of fluids was another key part of his routine. Adequate hydration can support overall health and may help with weight management by promoting satiety. Sometimes, thirst can also be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking.

9. Eat Plenty Of Green Vegetables

Green vegetables are naturally low in calories and rich in fibre. High-fibre foods help increase feelings of fullness and may reduce overall calorie intake. They also provide essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support overall health.

10. Choose Foods Your Body Can Easily Metabolise

Madhavan focused on simple, wholesome foods that suited his body. While the phrase "easily metabolised" can mean different things to different people, nutrition experts generally recommend prioritising minimally processed, nutrient-dense foods that are satisfying and easy to incorporate into a balanced diet.

11. Avoid Processed Foods

One of the strictest rules in his routine was eliminating processed foods. Research has linked ultra-processed foods to higher calorie intake and weight gain. In a widely cited NIH study, participants consumed more calories and gained weight on an ultra-processed diet compared to a minimally processed one, even when the meals were matched for nutrients.





It is worth noting that Madhavan's transformation was the result of multiple lifestyle changes rather than a single habit. Sustainable weight loss typically depends on maintaining healthy eating patterns, staying active, getting enough sleep and following habits that can be continued in the long term.