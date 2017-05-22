How to Make a Bubble Bath at Home and Relax Your Body
Mannat Arneja | Updated: May 22, 2017 08:52 IST
Long day at work? Is stress load driving you crazy? Has your skin lost all its moisture and hydration? Want to pamper yourself on a Sunday at home? We have one solution to all these problems and that is… a hot bubble bath! Yes, something as simple as a bubble bath caters to all your problems. As a child, I personally used to get very fascinated by a miraculous liquid that my mother used to add to my bath tub that would generate generous amounts of foam and I could spend hours in my tub playing with it. I am sure most of you have memories of bubble baths from you childhood. Bubble bath liquids are surfactants (that break interface between water and oil/dirt) which are also known as carbonated baths that produce foam.
Are Bubble Baths Beneficial for Us?
Absolutely! Most people are not aware of the fact that a bubble bath comes with its benefits and is not merely a foam generating compound. Here are some unknown benefits of bubble bath that will make you jump in one right away -
1. Boosts Your Immune System
Hot water bath generates steam and the high temperature can kill a lot of bacteria that can cause cold and cough. So it is a natural method instead of relying on chemical tablets.
2. Induces Relaxation
Have you heard of aromatherapy? So the aroma that is induced in the bath (if your bubble bath is not scented add any essential oil like lavender, rose etc) creates a relaxing sensation in your body, which heals your body, mind and soul. It allows you to clear your headspace and reduces tension.
3. Treats Muscle Pain
A hot bubble bath helps to treat cramps, joint and even back problems, which eases out the pain facilitates complete relaxation, rejuvenating your body thoroughly.
4. Removes Toxins Naturally
Hot bubble bath can make you perspire that helps to release toxins out of your body, cleansing your system and detoxifying it completely.
5. Facilitates Skin Care
A bubble bath can make your skin healthy and hydrated. It can make your skin soft by inducing moisture, which makes exfoliation very easy, so one can simply use a loofah and a foot scrub and remove all the dead skin which will leave your skin feeling healthy and will make it look bright and have a natural glow.
How Can You Make Bubble Bath at Home?
We have 2 recipes to make a bubble bath liquid at home-
1. Vanilla Stock Bubble Bath
Ingredients:
Vanilla bean ( use vanilla essence if you don’t have a vanilla bean)
Castile soap ( to give that foam)
Vegetable glycerin ( to induce moisture in skin)
Method: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and store in an air tight bottle and use as and when needed.
2. Rose Bubble Bath
Ingredients:
Rose essential oil (3-4 drops)
Castile soap ( to give that foam)
Vegetable glycerin ( to induce moisture in skin)
Method: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, you can use any other essential oil if you want like lavender, tee tree and so on then store the mixture in an air tight bottle.
Go pamper yourself with your very own home-made bubble bath liquid! Turn on some good music, grab a magazine and rejuvenate your body, mind and soul.
