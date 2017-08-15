NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
7 Most Delicious Street Foods from Mumbai Everyone Should Try

   |  Updated: August 15, 2017 09:16 IST

7 Most Delicious Street Foods from Mumbai Everyone Should Try
Highlights
  • Your cutting chai cannot be complete without the quintessential snacks
  • Apart from the Dabeli and Vada Pav, it boasts of numerous other dishes
  • We list down some of the most irresistible street foods of Aamchi Mumbai
'The city that never sleeps', 'the city of dreams' and 'the city of Seven Islands'; many names have been designated to Mumbai, but looks like somebody missed out on the 'Gateway to Street Foods'. A huge aspect of Mumbai's culinary culture is its street food. Apart from the Dabeli and the Vada Pav, it boasts of numerous street bites you would hate to miss. Your 'cutting chai' cannot be complete without the quintessential snacks on the food stalls that you can spot at every nook and corner of the city. Get ready to tantalize your mind, if not your taste buds as yet, as we list down some of the most irresistible street foods of Aamchi Mumbai.

1. Misal Pav



If you have been to Mumbai and missed out on Misal Pav, your trip is incomplete. This humble street food is available at every nook and corner of the city.  It consists of misal which is a spicy gravy-like substance made from sprouted moth beans topped with potato chivda mix, farsan or sev, onions, lemon and coriander. The pav is slathered with butter and served as breakfast, snack or even a full meal.

misal pavThe pav is slathered with butter and served as breakfast, snack or even a full meal.


2. Bhel Puri



Bhel Puri in Mumbai is nothing like what you eat in the North. It is a savoury snack made with puffed rice, vegetables including potatoes, lots of onions, sev and a tangy tamarind chutney. Go to any beach in Mumbai, you will spot a Bhelpuri wallah standing around. The balance of sweet, salty, tart and spicy flavours with different textures will make you fall in love with it instantly.
 

bhel puriGo to any beach in Mumbai, you will spot a Bhelpuri Wallah standing around

3. Sev Puri



Different variations of chaats in Mumbai are just too hard to miss. Sev Puri is essentially made with crisp fried puris loaded with onions, boiled potatoes, three types of chutneys- tamarind, chili and garlic and topped with lots of sev.I t can also be seasoned with raw mango or a hint of lemon and chaat masala. Mouth-watering much?
 

sev puriSev Puri is yet another snack that originates from Mumbai

4. Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice or Ragda Patties is a popular fast food or street food in Mumbai. The dish is prepared in two parts- ragda and patties. Ragda is prepared by soaking white peas overnight in water and drained to pressure cook. The peas are then mashed and fried with onions, tomatoes and spices to make a curry.The pattice are made from the boiled mashed potatoes. The pattice are then laced with ragda and garnished with onions, coriander and spicy chutneys. 
 

ragda patticeRagda Pattice or Ragda Patties is a popular fast food or street food in Mumbai

5. Kanda Batata Poha

Kanda means onions and Batata means potatoes. This wholesome and tasty street food can be spotted on food stalls anywhere in Mumbai. It makes for an amazing breakfast or snack option that you would love to devour. The potatoes and onions act as a soft and moist interlude to the chewy poha. The inevitable addition of kanda, sev and lemon juice on the top is just a Mumbai thing.
 

pohaThis wholesome and tasty street food can be spotted on food stalls anywhere in Mumbai

6. Sabudana Vada



Sabudana Vada, also known as Sago Vada is a traditional street food from Mumbai. Often served with fresh coriander chutney and hot chai, this snack is an amazing accompaniment for Mumbai rains. The main components of Sabudana vada includes potato, tapioca or sabudanamixed with spices. The crispy delight is also prepared during Navratras during fasting.

sabudanaSabudana Vada, also known as Sago Vada is a traditional street food from Mumbai

7. Kanda Bhaji



Kanda Bhaji is an onion fritter which is especially is enjoyed during the rains with a piping hot cup of tea or coffee.These crisp fritters are made in a batter of gram flour and various spices and lots of onions. The mix of crisp and soft texture delights you the moment you take the first bite.

onion pakodaKanda Bhaji is onion fritter which is a popular snack in Mumbai, especially is enjoyed during monsoon


These street foods from Mumbai are so drool worthy and mouth-watering that they will make you guilty of not trying them. Happy Binging!



Tags:  Street FoodStreet Food In MumbaiMumbai
