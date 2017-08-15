7 Most Delicious Street Foods from Mumbai Everyone Should Try

Highlights Your cutting chai cannot be complete without the quintessential snacks

1. Misal Pav

If you have been to Mumbai and missed out on Misal Pav, your trip is incomplete. This humble street food is available at every nook and corner of the city. It consists of misal which is a spicy gravy-like substance made from sprouted moth beans topped with potato chivda mix, farsan or sev, onions, lemon and coriander. The pav is slathered with butter and served as breakfast, snack or even a full meal.

2. Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri in Mumbai is nothing like what you eat in the North. It is a savoury snack made with puffed rice, vegetables including potatoes, lots of onions, sev and a tangy tamarind chutney. Go to any beach in Mumbai, you will spot a Bhelpuri wallah standing around. The balance of sweet, salty, tart and spicy flavours with different textures will make you fall in love with it instantly.



3. Sev Puri

Different variations of chaats in Mumbai are just too hard to miss. Sev Puri is essentially made with crisp fried puris loaded with onions, boiled potatoes, three types of chutneys- tamarind, chili and garlic and topped with lots of sev.I t can also be seasoned with raw mango or a hint of lemon and chaat masala. Mouth-watering much?



Ragda Pattice or Ragda Patties is a popular fast food or street food in Mumbai. The dish is prepared in two parts- ragda and patties. Ragda is prepared by soaking white peas overnight in water and drained to pressure cook. The peas are then mashed and fried with onions, tomatoes and spices to make a curry.The pattice are made from the boiled mashed potatoes. The pattice are then laced with ragda and garnished with onions, coriander and spicy chutneys.



5. Kanda Batata Poha



Kanda means onions and Batata means potatoes. This wholesome and tasty street food can be spotted on food stalls anywhere in Mumbai. It makes for an amazing breakfast or snack option that you would love to devour. The potatoes and onions act as a soft and moist interlude to the chewy poha. The inevitable addition of kanda, sev and lemon juice on the top is just a Mumbai thing.



6. Sabudana Vada

Sabudana Vada, also known as Sago Vada is a traditional street food from Mumbai. Often served with fresh coriander chutney and hot chai, this snack is an amazing accompaniment for Mumbai rains. The main components of Sabudana vada includes potato, tapioca or sabudanamixed with spices. The crispy delight is also prepared during Navratras during fasting.

7. Kanda Bhaji

Kanda Bhaji is an onion fritter which is especially is enjoyed during the rains with a piping hot cup of tea or coffee.These crisp fritters are made in a batter of gram flour and various spices and lots of onions. The mix of crisp and soft texture delights you the moment you take the first bite.

These street foods from Mumbai are so drool worthy and mouth-watering that they will make you guilty of not trying them. Happy Binging!