Sometimes, the most beautiful moments start with a simple meal. A video shared on Instagram by a content creator, named Tomojeet Sen, captures one such story, where food played an important part. The clip showed a 68-year-old rickshaw puller, visibly tired and hungry, struggling to find passengers on a quiet evening. “Saw this uncle looking for passengers with hunger in his eyes and hope in his heart,” reads the on-screen text. “He tried his best, but failed... So I did this.” He hopped onto the rickshaw and asked the man to take him to his favourite dinner spot, only to find that the rickshaw puller usually survives on leftovers. “I asked him to take me for a little ride. Told him to take me to his favourite dinner spot and asked him to join me. He said he eats leftovers... because that's all he can afford,” the content creator shared.

They went to sit inside and eat together. Sen ordered a comforting spread of roti and egg tadka, a homely combination loved across Bengal. The egg tadka, rich with black urad dal, onions, tomatoes, and just the right hit of spice, pairs perfectly with soft, warm rotis fresh off the tawa.

The rickshaw puller was seen trying hard to control his tears. Together, they enjoyed their dinner and resumed their ride. When they returned to where they had met, the rickshaw puller asked only for Rs 10 fare, saying Sen had already paid for his meal. Instead, Sen handed him Rs 300 after which "tears rolled down" the rickshaw puller's eyes. He even gave a him a hug. The caption read, ''He had a meal, I had a moment I'll never forget.''





The heartwarming dinner story moved the social media users.





A user said, “May my algorithm keep showing me such videos and give me constant reminders on how blessed I am.”





Another added, “Not bragging, but when I was a kid, I always said that I wish to be this kind of rich, and now, y'all, I'm this rich, I'm doing everything I can for everyone!!”





Many others showcased their determination to find a permanent solution for the person to contribute for an e-rickshaw.





Sen later started a fundraiser to help convert the man's old hand-pulled rickshaw into an e-rickshaw. “We had dinner together, and I shared his story, it went viral,” the text read.

So far, it has raised over Rs 53,000.