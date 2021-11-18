Winter is here and along it brings lazy mornings when all you wish for is to stay curled up inside your blanket for a few extra minutes before diving into your regular routine. But staying in bed longer means your schedule could be derailed a little, right? You would surely want to start your day with a good breakfast, but could there be a way where you spend as little time as possible in the kitchen? We say, why not? We have prepared a list of some interesting breakfast recipes that can be prepared within 15 minutes.





This is especially for all those cold mornings when you want to wrap up cooking in a jiffy and enjoy your breakfast in bed.





Here are 7 recipes for 15-minute breakfast:





1) Baked Eggs





Eggs usually feature on the breakfast plan in many households. If you are tired of having eggs the regular way, it's time you give it a makeover. With this recipe, you will be able to prepare a protein-rich breakfast in just 15 minutes. Enjoy this delicious baked egg dish with bread toast.

Make quick and easy baked eggs for breakfast

2) Murmure Appe

Many of you like to relish south Indian breakfast, right? No doubt then a plate full of hot steaming appe along with flavourful sambar and coconut chutney will make your day. The traditional rice appe may take some time, but using puffed rice (murmure) to prepare this breakfast will get the job done in an instant.





3) Banana And Almond Porridge





This is one comforting breakfast option you can count on when the temperature drops. This recipe is healthy, packed with numerous health benefits and can be made quickly. Banana and almond porridge carry the goodness of fresh bananas, dry fruits and milk – perfect for the winter season.





4) Green Pea Upma





How about a plate full of hot and delicious upma as you wake up craving some good food in the morning? It's a popular breakfast item that is made with roasted semolina and fresh green peas and a host of spices. Don't forget to garnish it with fresh coriander leaves.

Green peas are a common winter ingredient

5) Oatmeal Poha





Who doesn't know about this famous breakfast item? You can always experiment with your poha even if you have less time to prepare breakfast. You can make oatmeal poha that's healthy as well as tasty. It is a good probiotic, rich in iron and low in calories. It's great for health freaks too.





6) Mixed Dal Cheela





‘Cheela' or ‘Chila' can be your go-to breakfast option if you are looking for a quick breakfast. This mixed dal cheela is loaded with protein and contains the taste of various pulses including moong, arhar, chana and urad. Prepare this desi pancake in 15-minutes and your family will surely be left asking for more.





7) Scrambled Eggs





Lazy winter mornings demand something tasty, comforting and healthy. So, there's nothing better than eggs. Make super delicious scrambled eggs with a little bit of milk, butter, salt and pepper, and enjoy.

Eggs are a versatile breakfast option

With these easy recipes, you can prepare a nutritious breakfast every day of the week without having to wake up early.