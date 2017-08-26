NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • Everything You Should Know About Caffeinated Drinks And How They Affect Your Health

Everything You Should Know About Caffeinated Drinks and How they Affect Your Health

   |  Updated: August 26, 2017 16:39 IST

Highlights
  • We all love sipping on a cup of coffee or tea and even soft drinks
  • It is the presence of caffeine in these drinks that give energy
  • This natural stimulant is absorbed from the gut in the bloodstream
We all love sipping on a cup of coffee or tea and even soft drinks and why not? After all, they give us instant energy and some sugar rush. Most of the people in India cannot wake up properly without having their usual bed tea. What is it that these drinks give us such energy and kick to move ahead through the day? It is the presence of caffeine in these drinks that give us this boost. Caffeine is a natural stimulant that is one of the most commonly used ingredients in the world. It generally works by stimulating the brain and central nervous system, further helping you to stay alert and prevent the onset of tiredness and lethargy.

How Does Caffeine Work in Our Body?



Once consumed, this natural stimulant is quickly absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream. Then it travels to the liver and breaks down into compounds that can affect the function of various organs. Moreover, caffeine's main effect is on the brain. It functions by inhibiting the effects of a neurotransmitter called adenosine that relaxes the brain.



Caffeine helps you stay wide awake by connecting these neurotransmitter receptors in the brain without activating them. This further blocks the effects of adenosine, leading to reduced tiredness throughout the day.



It may also raise blood adrenaline levels and further increase brain activity of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine. The combination of these two then stimulates the brain and promotes the state of arousal, focus and alertness.



Many studies have been conducted to find out if caffeine adversely affects our health or not. Many studies say that little doses of caffeine can protect the brain against several degenerative neurological disorders including dementia and Alzheimer's.



Anything in excess can lead to major health problems in the longer run. Similarly, excess of caffeine can be harmful. If it is ingested more than the daily limit, it may cause insomnia, nervousness, irritability, restlessness muscle tremors and an upset stomach.



Various forms of caffeinated drinks may include soft drinks, coffee beverages, tea, chocolate bars, chocolate powder, ice cream and various energy drinks.


 

Tags:  CaffeineCaffeinated BeveragesHealth Effects
