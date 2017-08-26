Everything You Should Know About Caffeinated Drinks and How they Affect Your Health

Highlights We all love sipping on a cup of coffee or tea and even soft drinks

It is the presence of caffeine in these drinks that give energy

This natural stimulant is absorbed from the gut in the bloodstream

How Does Caffeine Work in Our Body?

Once consumed, this natural stimulant is quickly absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream. Then it travels to the liver and breaks down into compounds that can affect the function of various organs. Moreover, caffeine's main effect is on the brain. It functions by inhibiting the effects of a neurotransmitter called adenosine that relaxes the brain.

Caffeine helps you stay wide awake by connecting these neurotransmitter receptors in the brain without activating them. This further blocks the effects of adenosine, leading to reduced tiredness throughout the day.

It may also raise blood adrenaline levels and further increase brain activity of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine. The combination of these two then stimulates the brain and promotes the state of arousal, focus and alertness.

Many studies have been conducted to find out if caffeine adversely affects our health or not. Many studies say that little doses of caffeine can protect the brain against several degenerative neurological disorders including dementia and Alzheimer's.

Anything in excess can lead to major health problems in the longer run. Similarly, excess of caffeine can be harmful. If it is ingested more than the daily limit, it may cause insomnia, nervousness, irritability, restlessness muscle tremors and an upset stomach.

Various forms of caffeinated drinks may include soft drinks, coffee beverages, tea, chocolate bars, chocolate powder, ice cream and various energy drinks.